US Doctor Wears Badge With 'reassuring Smile' To Comfort Coronavirus Patients

In a heartwarming gesture, a respiratory therapist from California, US has made a ‘giant laminated badge’ which features a photograph of him smiling. Robertino, who is currently treating COVID-19 patients in a hospital in San Diego made the badge after he “felt bad” for his patients as his face was covered in Personal Protective Equipment. Along with the picture, the badge also has ‘Robertino Respiratory therapy’ written with a black marker.

Taking to Instagram, the medic posted the picture and wrote, ‘A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient'. The adorable picture has garnered 15.5 thousand likes and over 1200 comments. The medic also receives plaudits from people across the world for his empathy.

While many thanked the worker, many others poured their best wishes for him. One user wrote, 'Sending love, life force and protection! while other wrote,' Thank you for serving.' Yet another wrote, 'What an amazing thing to do, thank you so much for going above and beyond repeatedly '

Queen thanks Health care workers

Meanwhile, UK's Queen Elizabeth sent a special personal message of gratitude to all the health care workers across the Commonwealth and the world, who are also the frontline fighters of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. In the official statement, the 93-year-old monarch not only lauded the medical practitioners for their “selfless commitment” but also credited them of protecting and improving the health of people around the world.

Read: World Health Day: Netizens Pay Ode To Healthcare Workers On Frontline Against COVID-19

Read: UP CM Yogi Says The Public Is Indebted To Healthcare Workers, Prays For Covid Recoveries

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 76,483 lives worldwide as of April 7. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,364,828 people.

Read: COVID-19: Healthcare Officials Increase Sample Testing In Srinagar As Toll Rises To 125

Read: COVID-19: Queen Elizabeth Thanks Healthcare Workers On World Health Day



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.