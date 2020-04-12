US Embassy In Delhi Receives 'unexpected Visitors' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The United States Embassy in New Delhi hosted “unexpected visitors” on April 10 while India is under complete lockdown barring essential services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. US Ambassador Ken Juster shared the photographs, on his official Twitter account, of two peacocks roaming around Roosevelt House, the envoy’s residence.

In the four pictures shared by the ambassador, the two peacocks can be seen wandering on the campus.

Despite the lockdown, two unexpected visitors showed up at #RooseveltHouse. Please continue to stay safe and healthy during the #COVID19 crisis! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/koJTlrp0Oi — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) April 10, 2020

'Want American Visa'

Social media is flooded with pictures of birds and wildlife animals taking over the empty streets as humans are staying inside their homes amid strict social distancing measures announced by the government. After ambassador Juster posted the pictures on Twitter, netizens reacted to it saying the peacocks were trying to get an American visa.

The Thai Ambassador to India also shared a video asking why peacocks are calling the Embassy. Check out some of the reactions:

And they also called at the Embassy of Myanmar. My wife asks me, why don’t we have such peacocks calling at the Thai Embassy. All we have is chatty birds & herds of stray dogs taking over the empty streets at night... pic.twitter.com/cT5ACWybeh — Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi (@Chutintorn_Sam) April 10, 2020

This is the beauty @USAmbIndia as much #lockdown has brought life to halt but surely that’s the only way to #BeatTheVirus and it is #SaferAtHome ,we are enjoying positive things around us like I could see peacocks 🦚 at your house,I also have good stories to share.@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/NJII52r5eD — Kapil Kumria (@KapilKumria) April 11, 2020

Peacock is India' s national bird so they visited you to show solidarity between the two nations at this hour of crises! — Mahua Mukherjee (@diya09) April 10, 2020

