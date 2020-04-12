The Debate
US Embassy In Delhi Receives 'unexpected Visitors' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

The US Embassy in New Delhi hosted “unexpected visitors” on April 10 while India is under complete lockdown barring essential services due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
US Embassy

The United States Embassy in New Delhi hosted “unexpected visitors” on April 10 while India is under complete lockdown barring essential services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. US Ambassador Ken Juster shared the photographs, on his official Twitter account, of two peacocks roaming around Roosevelt House, the envoy’s residence.

In the four pictures shared by the ambassador, the two peacocks can be seen wandering on the campus.

Read: ‘Best Siblings’: Adorable Video Of Baby Monkey, Kitten Leaves Netizens Awestruck

'Want American Visa'

Social media is flooded with pictures of birds and wildlife animals taking over the empty streets as humans are staying inside their homes amid strict social distancing measures announced by the government. After ambassador Juster posted the pictures on Twitter, netizens reacted to it saying the peacocks were trying to get an American visa. 

Read: Video Of Elephant Cleaning Its Toes With Stick Leaves Netizens Amazed

The Thai Ambassador to India also shared a video asking why peacocks are calling the Embassy. Check out some of the reactions:

Read: Video: Man Saved ‘just By A Wink’, Netizens Call It ‘divine Intervention’

Read: Imran Khan Says 'Covid Will Claim Only One-&-half-men'; Netizens Don't Know What To Think

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
