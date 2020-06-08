Last Updated:

Sashastra Seema Bal Dogs Honoured On Retirement, Netizens Call Them 'loyal Soldiers'

A special ceremony in a bid to honour two dogs of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)  on their retirement was held on June 6. Netizens call them 'loyal soldiers'.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Sashastra Seema Bal

A special ceremony in a bid to honour two dogs of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)  on their retirement was held on June 6. The canines, Pinki and Chetan, were members of the 29th Battalion of the SSB and they were deployed in the city of Gaya in Bihar. IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar took to Twitter to share the images of the ceremony and to inform that that the two dogs were adopted by other members of the SSB. 

The Sashastra Seema Bal is one of India’s Central Armed Police Forces and they guard the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan Borders. Kumar in the tweet also informed that the canines served for almost 10 years. In the images shared by the IPS Officer, one can see the canines wearing flower garlands while the SSB Officers stood beside them. 

READ: Assam: Rhino's Free Run On Highway Leaves Netizens In Splits

Netizens call them 'loyal soldiers' 

Since shared, internet users have also hailed the dogs for their ‘loyal’ services. With thousands of likes and several comments, netizens thanks the animals for their service and also wished for them to have a happy retired life. One internet user also asked if civilians could adopt service dogs, to which Kumar replied saying they could. 

READ: New Mexico: Man Discovers $1 Million Worth Of Treasure Hidden In Rocky Mountains

READ: Video: Golden Retriever's Reaction On Seeing Backyard Pool Wins Internet

READ: Rajasthan Tourism Minister's #SafaWithTwitter Campaign Is A Hit On Internet; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all