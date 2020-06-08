Sashastra Seema Bal Dogs Honoured On Retirement, Netizens Call Them 'loyal Soldiers'

A special ceremony in a bid to honour two dogs of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on their retirement was held on June 6. The canines, Pinki and Chetan, were members of the 29th Battalion of the SSB and they were deployed in the city of Gaya in Bihar. IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar took to Twitter to share the images of the ceremony and to inform that that the two dogs were adopted by other members of the SSB.

The Sashastra Seema Bal is one of India’s Central Armed Police Forces and they guard the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan Borders. Kumar in the tweet also informed that the canines served for almost 10 years. In the images shared by the IPS Officer, one can see the canines wearing flower garlands while the SSB Officers stood beside them.

After serving almost 10 yrs in #SSB a retirement ceremony observed for 02 dogs (SSB family members) of #29thbnGaya.

"Pinki"( ED yellow) adopted by Ct Akshay of SHQ Gaya.

"Chetan"(ED black) adopted by HC Dev Ratan Singha of 29th bn.

Wish them a happy life.@DGSSB @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/vZXEC5cYfF — Sanjay Kumar IPS (@Sanjay97odisha) June 6, 2020

Netizens call them 'loyal soldiers'

Since shared, internet users have also hailed the dogs for their ‘loyal’ services. With thousands of likes and several comments, netizens thanks the animals for their service and also wished for them to have a happy retired life. One internet user also asked if civilians could adopt service dogs, to which Kumar replied saying they could.

Enjoy your retired life with your lovely families , Pinki & Chetan.Thank You for your service @Sanjay97odisha : Sir, can civilians adopt service dogs ? — Sneha (@Sneha37891894) June 6, 2020

lots of blessings and good wishes to the canine friends..

🙏 thank you for your selfless and loving service.. — Dr.Mahesh Rath,MD (@drmaheshrath) June 6, 2020

Dear Pinki & Chetan, thanks for the service towards nation....

Joy your retired life with your lovely families....😊😊 — प्रशांत भारती🥰 (@Bhart_09) June 6, 2020

Most loyal soldiers. Hope they are well looked after in their sunset year's — Rajesh mudras (@MudrasRajesh) June 6, 2020

👏👍👍👍 due recognition and respect rendered !!! — Jyotishmoy Borah (@JyotishmoyBor16) June 6, 2020

Happy Retired Life and God Bless 🙏 — hambir (@hambir70358392) June 6, 2020

Happy retired life heroes😊🐕‍🦺🐕‍🦺 — Sandhya Murthy (@Sana7976) June 6, 2020

