US Woman Receives Postcard With 'Halloween Greetings' Sent In 1920 A Century Later

A woman from Michigan was left astonished after she received a postcard that was sent exactly 100 years ago. The Halloween postcard which dated October 29, 1920, was recently received by Brittany Keech. According to Dailymail, Keech is now determined to find the descendant of the writers and has even started an online campaign for the same.

The postcard was sent just before the Halloween of 1920 and has a George Washington stamp affixed to it at the top right corner. Sent from Jamestown, Michigan, the front of the postcard depicts a witch along with pumpkin, an owl and cat and a goose. In addition, the text on the card reads, “Halloween greetings “witch” would you rather be a goose or a pumpkin head?"

Photographs of the card being circulated online show that it was addressed to a Roy McQueen on Division Street and was sent by Flossie Burgees. In the message for her 'cousins', Burgees not only described the “cold weather” but also wrote that had she finished her history lessons and was going to bed. "I will have to close for a night. Hope grandma and grandpa are well. Don't forget to write us - Roy get his pants fixed yet, " she wrote.

Image credits: Brittany Keech/Facebook

Looking for descendants

Brittany Keech, who hails from Grand Rapids is now looking to track the descendants of those who were addressed in the letter. Speaking to Fox17, Keech said that she was trying to find the owners of the letter and had made an elaborate post on social media. However, if she asserted that if she does not get any response she would hand it down to the local museum in Belding.

Although the Post Office has not explained the reason for the delay, one theory that was suggested is that card may have posted more recently. 'In most cases, these incidents do not involve mail that had been lost in our network and later found. What we typically find is that old letters and postcards – sometimes purchased at flea markets, antique shops and even online – are re-entered into our system. The end result is what we do best – as long as there is a deliverable address and postage, the card or letter gets delivered,' the USPS wrote in a statement.

