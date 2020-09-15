Virat Kohli Writes Emotional Letter To Future Self By Reflecting On 2020; Watch Video

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli recently appeared in a digital short film through an association with inverter battery brand Amaze. In a video that was released just days before the launch of the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, the legendary batsman can be seen writing a letter to his future self. Through the letter, Virat Kohli is reminiscing the year 2020 and all the good and bad things that have happened so far.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli writes to his future self ahead of IPL 2020

Much like the rest of the world, the year 2020 has been grief-stricken for India. The coronavirus pandemic induced a nationwide lockdown for many months, which ended up severing the country’s economy. In his letter to 2025’s Virat Kohli, the Indian captain reflects the year 2020 and remembers all the frontline warriors who are fighting the pandemic that continues to plague the nation. As evidenced from the ending of the clip, the video appears to have been shot in July 2020 and was shared only two months later.

Virat Kohli sends letter to himself in the future, watch video

How much is the Kohli net worth?

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated at ₹196 crore ($26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore ($119 million) according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum.

The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore ($3.1 million) per year considering, that he earns ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL as well. Apart from his IPL contract, he also rakes in the big bucks through endorsing brands like Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Puma, Uber and Valvoline.

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers in RCB squad for IPL 2020

Virat Kohli is now slated to reprise his role as captain of the RCB franchise in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. He will be joined by several of his RCB colleagues like AB de Villiers, Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Here is a look at the entire RCB squad for IPL 2020.

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn and Adam Zampa.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Virat Kohli net worth figure.

Image source: RCB Twitter