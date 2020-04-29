Irrfan Khan Was A "Sahabzade" And Had Roots From A Royal Family Of Jaipur, Read Details

Irrfan Khan, one of India's finest actors breathed his last on April 29, 2020, at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital. He was battling health issues and was admitted the day before when complications arose. The film fraternity is mourning Irrfan Khan's death while condolences are pouring in the for the family. Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53, being born in 1967.

Irrfan Khan's royal lineage

Not many know but Irrfan Khan carried blue blood in his veins, meaning he had a royal lineage. He was born in the city of Jaipur as Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan. During an appearance in 2017 on the show, Son of Abish, he mentioned his tidbit about his life albeit a little embarrassed. Irrfan Khan said he was "supposed" to be from a royal lineage and further added, "bohot zyada log hai wahan jinka lineage royal hai....mujhe bachpan se embarrassment tha usse".

When the host, Abish Mathew further prodded, Irrfan Khan revealed that he did not know the reason for it but the title of "Sahabzade" made him embarrassed all the same. Here's the clip from the episode where Irrfan Khan revealed this. Take a look:

Irrfan Khan's mother, Saeda Begum hailed from the royal Tonk Hakim family of Jaipur. Last week Irrfan Khan's mother passed away in their Jaipur home but the actor was unable to attend her funeral due to the lockdown in the country. He is succeeded by his sons, Babil and Ayan and wife, Sutapa.

Irrfan Khan's movies

Irrfan Khan's first Bollywood role as a hero was in the 2005 thriller film, Rog. However, he had started his career with television shows Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj and Chandrakanta. He went on to make a big name for himself not only in the Indian film industry but also in Hollywood. Irrfan Khan's movies in Hollywood include Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, New York I Love You, The Namesake, The Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World (2015). Irrfan Khan's last movie in Bollywood was Angrezi Medium.

Irrfan Khan was buried in the Versova Kabrastan. The news of Irrfan Khan's death was confirmed by his team in a statement. It read,

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”

