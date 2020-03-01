The Debate
Video Of Jackal's Fearless Prank On Sleeping Lion Has Twitterati Laughing

What’s Viral

A hilarious video posted by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey on Twitter, of a sleeping lion and a mischievous jackal is doing rounds on the internet.

Jackal

A hilarious video of a sleeping lion and a mischievous jackal is doing rounds on the internet. The video posted by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey on Twitter shows a lion resting peacefully beside some bushes, before being pranked by a jackal. 

People in love with the jackal's prankster nature

The eight-second video clip shows a jackal stalking slowly towards the sleeping lion careful not to get its attention. Then when it's close enough, it nips the lion's tail, and runs away after waking up the lion.

The clip has been viewed almost 35,000 times and has also garnered thousands of likes. However, the location and date of the video are not clear. Several netizens were even awe-struck by the jackal's daring act. Some internet were also amused by the prank and others were also surprised by jackal's fearless antics. 

