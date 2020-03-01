Video Of Jackal's Fearless Prank On Sleeping Lion Has Twitterati Laughing

A hilarious video of a sleeping lion and a mischievous jackal is doing rounds on the internet. The video posted by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey on Twitter shows a lion resting peacefully beside some bushes, before being pranked by a jackal.

Don’t underestimate any one with his size or power. Animals too have canny sense of humour :)#SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/mWgwdC4s1y — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) February 29, 2020

People in love with the jackal's prankster nature

The eight-second video clip shows a jackal stalking slowly towards the sleeping lion careful not to get its attention. Then when it's close enough, it nips the lion's tail, and runs away after waking up the lion.

The clip has been viewed almost 35,000 times and has also garnered thousands of likes. However, the location and date of the video are not clear. Several netizens were even awe-struck by the jackal's daring act. Some internet were also amused by the prank and others were also surprised by jackal's fearless antics.

Looks like stories we used to be told in childhood 😊 — Sanjay Verma (@sanjay6502) February 29, 2020

Super naughty.😀😀 — Sajeeta Sarangi Tripathy (@TripathySajeeta) February 29, 2020

Never wake up a sleeping lion. Never. 😀 — Maneesh 🇮🇳 (@winsplit) February 29, 2020

That Lion wants nothing to do, it must have a full belly. — Lisa Cristo-Gregory (@cristo_lisa) February 27, 2020

I think it wants the chase. — Lisa Cristo-Gregory (@cristo_lisa) February 27, 2020

Attention it is never too much...😎 — Slobodan (@Sloboda02855939) February 28, 2020

Jackals are so tough💪 and luckily very fast...😆👍🏻 — Safariholic🐆🦏🐠🐋🐅 (@RemmerPeter) February 28, 2020

Very interesting and gutsy. — Shyam Sunder Tiwari (@sensorstech) February 29, 2020

Biwi ke sath challenge huya tah isliye 😂🤣 — সুদীপ্ত গুহ (@sudiptaguha19) March 1, 2020

