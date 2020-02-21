Seth Rollins Calls Out Pope Francis On Twitter After WWE RAW Goes Off-air

Seth Rollins donned the persona of ‘Monday night Messiah’ since the day he turned heel. The gimmick was taken to a different level this week when Seth Rollins kept the first-ever sermon on WWE RAW. However, it looks like Seth Rollins stayed in his character even after WWE RAW went off-air. After the show, The Messiah retweeted a picture of himself while taking a hit at Pope Francis. He even tagged the Pope and asked him to eat his own ‘heart’.

Also Read l WWE News: After Edge, Paige hints at WWE comeback in latest Instagram post

Seth Rollins gives a sermon to the WWE Universe

After acquiring the WWE RAW Tag-Team championship and retaining it at many PPVs, Seth Rollins kept the first-ever sermon on WWE RAW. He told the WWE Universe that the next phase of his plan would begin soon. He said he would do anything he can to stay the champion and keep on defeating his opponent, doesn’t matter who that is. The Viking Raiders came out and attacked The AOP. In the chaos, Seth Rollins and his partner Buddy Murphy attempted to retreat, but Kevin Owens caught Rollins with a stunner.

Also Read l WWE news: Vince McMahon has been accused of throwing almonds at WWE writers

WWE RAW: Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders vs. Buddy Murphy & AOP ends via disqualification

After ruining Seth Rollins’ sermon, Kevin Owens teamed up with The Viking Raiders to face Buddy Murphy and The AOP. Murphy and team took out Erik at the start of the match, thereby making it a 2 vs 3 handicap match. However, Kevin Owens kept calm and started delivering stunners to the heels. Frustrated, Seth Rollins entered the ring and helped his team to regain control. The Former WWE Universal Champion started punishing the babyfaces only for The Street Profits to enter the ring. The match finally ended via disqualification. After the match, it was revealed that Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy will defend their title against The Street Profits at WWE Super ShowDown.

Also Read l WWE news: The Usos have a 'straight-up' reason behind their dramatic new look

Also Read l WWE News: Lana insults Rusev for hitting on Hollywood actress Sharon Stone