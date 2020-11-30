White Lion Shows Off His Majestic Mane In Breathtaking Pics, Netizens Say 'he's Beautiful'

A few breathtaking images of a white lion have surfaced on the internet and the netizens are left awestruck. Uploaded on Instagram handle, ‘human.kind.photography’, the images show the majestic white creature, flaunting his very perfect mane. The photographer first uploaded the pictures which were clicked three years back and then he compares it with his recent image, in which the lion looks all grown up, with a fully developed mane. In the caption, the uploader writes, “This was Moya 3 years ago when I first photographed him. Check out the last pics 3 years later!!”.

The 'majestic' creature

According to the caption of the pictures, the lion belongs to GG Conservation, which is a South Africa based non-profit, that works towards the safety of lions. In another picture that the photographer has uploaded, he terms the lion as most handsome. The uploader wrote, “Is there a more handsome lion on the planet!!??”. In the image, the lion can be seen sitting on the ground, with his mane surrounding all his face. Talking about GG Conservation, the photographer wrote, " I'm really happy to be part of bringing well deserved attention to a very worthy cause at GG Conservation Glen Garriff where they have 77 lions in their care".

Blown away on watching the majestic creature, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Amazing work! Gorgeous animal & love what you’ve done with the colouring! Excellent! Thank You!". Another person wrote, "Whoa! Beautiful pics, all of them. Moya is beautiful too. I had no idea how light he was until I saw your color pics, he really is a white lion. Unless that’s the editing you’re referring to?".

