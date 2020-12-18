'Kids Need Sense Of Normalcy': Santa Declared 'essential Worker' By Canada, Netizens Cheer

In response to the Christmas queries by the kids whether Santa will be available this year to deliver Christmas presents in midst of pandemic crisis and restrictions, Canada declared Santa Claus an ‘essential worker’ who needs to continue to uphold his duties in all festive spirits. On December 17, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Canada’s Chief medical officer of health Dr. Theresa Tam took to her Twitter handle to inform Children that she had a phone call with the old elf in the North who has been told that it is safe to grant wishes this year with adherence to health safety measures.

The Chief Public Health Officer of the country posted a video wherein she connects with the North Pole and gets Santa Claus on a LIVE video chat. As Tam officially declared Santa an essential worker in the live-streamed video, Saint Nick sent out a message to the kids, saying that he has been self-isolating and is ready to deliver gifts.

“In fact, we’ve been doing it for years, many many years,” Santa tells kids. He further informs that he has had custom made masks designed by the elves that fit his beard. “I have a message for all the kids in Canada. I know some of you are worried about me, but I am well. In fact, I am feeling great,” Santa said. He added, that he ensures hand hygiene and will be visiting kids on eve of Christmas as the ‘good list‘ of children is extremely long this year.

Read: John Travolta Recreates 'Pulp Fiction' Iconic Dance Scene In Holiday Ad

Read: BTS' 'Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town' For The Disney Holiday Singalong Sets Holiday Spirit

Santa 'officially designated'

Assuring the kids, the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford took to his Twitter handle shortly to inform the children, “As Premier, I have officially designated Santa Claus as an essential service provider and authorized to deliver toys, treats, and good cheer to the children of Ontario.”

Parents, #Santa and I had a call to discuss his #ChristmasEve plan, and don’t worry – he’s cleared as an essential worker in Canada.



Santa also has a special message for all the kids out there. Watch it now: pic.twitter.com/3Wr2YOjmVs — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) December 16, 2020

Tam’s post meanwhile attracted cheers from the social media users who thanked the doctor for easing the minds of the kids, as they “desperately need a sense of normalcy” with festivities around. Earlier the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had similarly responded to a kid's adorable letter, assuring him and other children that Father Christmas will be parking his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas. Johnson said that he had spoken with North Pole Santa, and Rudolph and the other reindeer and they are “ready and raring to go”.

Thank you @CPHO_Canada for everything you have done to keep Canadians safe throughout COVID19 pandemic. Canada would not have gotten through this without your expertise and leadership.

Merry Christmas!!! AND

Happy 2021!!! — JustWatchMe (@JustWatchMe14) December 16, 2020

Dr Tam, you are a national treasure 🙏🏽 — MZA (@mzareadsstuff) December 16, 2020

We all needed to see this - kids big and small. Thanks Dr. Tam for working hard to keep us safe, and our spirits up. I think Santa will bring you A LOT of Lego this year! Happy holidays to you and yours Dr. Tam. — DJeno (@DDJeno) December 16, 2020

Taking the time to make this to reassure the children that Santa is well and on the job this year is truly an act of thoughtfulness and one kind heartedness. I am so happy to be Canadian. Thank you for everything. Merry Christmas 🎄 and hopes for a heathy happy new year 🥳 — JaxHarley (@JaxHarley5) December 16, 2020

Only in #Canada would the chief medical officer of health be on a Zoom call with #SantaClaus Love our country 🇨🇦 and so thankful for our those in public service working to save lives! 🙏 @CPHO_Canada — Propellor Advisors (@propellorSEA) December 17, 2020

Love your Santa hat. Many children will be happy.

Stay safe Dr Tam 🎄🎅🤶 — happy4553 (@happy_4553) December 16, 2020

Read: Finland's Santa Claus: Christmas Will Not Be Canceled

Read: 'Lucifer' Showrunner Shares A Santa Claus BTS Pic, Fans Hope For Christmas Special Episode