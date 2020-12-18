World's Loneliest House: Who Lives In The Most Isolated Home In Iceland? Netizens Guess

Images of a very lonely house from an empty island of Elliðaey in Iceland have been doing rounds, leaving netizens stunned. Uploaded on the Twitter handle, ‘MyBeauDes’, the house has been deemed as the ‘world’s loneliest house’ as it has left the netizens divided. According to the reports by The Sun, the remote island has been completely deserted since years and there are a number of theories that have been expounded regarding the same.

Mystery behind the world's loneliest house

One of the theories states that the beautiful house was built by a billionaire who planned to retreat to Elliðaey in a zombie apocalypse. As per another theory, the house belonged to a religious hermit. It was also expounded that the singing sensation Bjork owned the strange house and he was even interested in buying the island and was under negotiations with the government. However, reality says that the house has been built by the Elliðaey Hunting Association. It is stuffed with flocks of puffin which eat the abundant fish present in the water, which is right below. Reports by The Sun suggest that there is no electricity, running water or indoor plumbing.

The Loneliest House in the World 🏠 !

How far away from civilization would you like to live? By : h0rdur pic.twitter.com/0Jums4cFeN — My Beautiful Destination (@MyBeauDes) December 9, 2020

Netizens took over the comment section after looking at the beautiful images. While few people want to stay in the deserted house, others are concerned about how to survive here. One Twitter user wrote, "Looks good to me - you can't be lonely if you like the person you're alone with". Another person wrote, "Suggestion, make it 36 holes golf course, surely legend". Not so sure about the house, one Twitter user wrote, "How can one survive on such an isolated island ?". Tweeples have also Retweeted the images with their own captions.

If there's no wifi - it can keep itself where it's at. https://t.co/4dbVK3uIFk — TinaAndersontheWriter (@TinaAndersonWho) December 9, 2020

I want to live here. With all my radios and antennas. https://t.co/EFzmfJMyv9 — Paulo Pinto CT1ETE (@CT1ETE) December 9, 2020

well, i am thinking having one too in future lol https://t.co/3rlTqJhU5c — Jerry Nobles (@nobles08jerry) December 9, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/WorldBeauDes)

