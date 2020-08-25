'The Batman' Trailer Showcased Colin Farrell's Iteration Of Penguin?

The DC FanDome revealed the first trailer for Matt Reeves' iteration of Batman. The director conducted a one-man panel for the film and offered more information about the project revealing that only about 25% of the film was shot before the COVID-19 pandemic took over. However, shooting limited portions of the film did not stop Reeves from cutting an interesting trailer for the film, showcasing major details about character looks and a glimpse of the story.

One of the major attraction in the trailer was the reveal of Penguin, an iconic character in the DC canon bought to live-action after decades. Though it was not evident from the first look of Penguin in the trailer, fans started speculating whether Colin Farrell plays the role of Penguin in the film. Now, the makeup artist behind Penguin's look from The Batman, Mike Marino, has revealed that it is, in fact, Colin Farrell playing Penguin under unrecognizable prosthetics.

Mike Marino reveals Colin Farrell is Penguin

Mike Marino took to Instagram and shared a slideshow of few looks of the Penguin from The Batman trailer. In the caption, the prosthetic makeup artist shared a number of hashtags, one out of them was #ColinFarrell, removing any doubts amid fans about who is playing the character in the film. Penguin's look from the film makes Colin Farrell look evidently unrecognizable. Check out his look from the film below -

Image courtesy - The Batman 2021 trailer

Though it was revealed months ago that Paul Dano's Riddler will be the primary antagonist in The Batman, he will not be the only one going against the caped crusader. Colin Farrell's Penguin will be the second foe Pattinson's Batman will be going against. This iteration of Penguin is reported by ScreenRant to still be in the mob-boss phase of his life and is evidently a darker interpretation of the character who is considered to be a goofy villain in DC's canon of comic books.

As the film will also act as an origin story for Batman's upcoming villains in future films, it is a possibility that this film simply introduces the character to have him play a meaty role in the next instalment of The Batman.

