Good News: Man Rescues Drowning Baby Deer In Texas, Watch Video

With people of India still mourning the horrific death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, a story from the other side of the world might provide some healing to the wounds. In a heart-warming incident, a family saved a baby deer from drowning and brought it back to life after giving the animal CPR. The incident reportedly took place in Texas at Lake Tyler, where the Ballard family was spending their day out.

Heart-warming

The video of the rescue was shared by Liz Ballard, wife of Brian Ballard, who pulled out the baby deer from the water and gave it CPR. In the video, Brian along with another man can be seen giving the animal chest compressions following which the deer begins to breathe on its own. Brian then asks the man to take the deer to a rehabilitation centre. The video since being shared on Facebook on June 3 has garnered over 68,000 views and more than 390 shares. Netizens are lauding the Ballard family for the incredible rescue with some even calling them heroes for doing the right thing.

A user named Belle Thomas wrote, "That is unbelievable!!! What a beautiful fawn! Great job, team!" Another user commented, "I’d much rather see this than people shooting them dead and posting them on Facebook during hunting season." Liz further shared an update on Facebook saying that the deer is in safe hands with a family that rehabilitates animals. "What a beautiful story that was needed today! Wow!" one user wrote.

