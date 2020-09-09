Was 'Anaconda' Actually Filmed In The Amazons? Read Details About Its Shooting Location

Directed by Luis Llosa, Anaconda is a 1997 adventure horror movie, which has, over the years, received a cult status. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight and Owen Wilson, the show is revolving around a documentary film crew who embark on a journey to the Amazon rainforest to capture the giant anaconda snake. The setting of the movie is so splendid that it keeps viewers hooked to its imagery. However, considering the fact that the movie is fictional has made fans wonder if the movie was actually filmed in Amazon. Here’s taking a closer look at the shooting location of Anaconda.

Was Anaconda actually filmed in Amazons?

Amazonas, Brazil

Anaconda boasts a picturesque green setting of evergreen forest and as per online database IMDb, the movie was actually filmed in the Amazon forest. To be more specific the movie was extensively shot in the Manaus region of Amazonas. For the unversed, Amazonas is a state of Brazil, whose most part is covered with tropical jungle. The capital city Manaus is the largest city of the state which has inhabitants living in the middle of the jungle on the Amazon River.

USA

After Brazil, the horror flick was shot in different locations in the United States. A portion of the movie was shot in Las Vegas, Nevada while some in Los Angeles. A few scenes were filmed in Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden which is located in 301 N. Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia. The rest scenic scenes were captured in Pasadena and Arcadia, California.

Anaconda’s reception

Upon its release, Anaconda received mixed reviews by fans and critics alike with an IMDb rating of 4.8 out of 10. The movie was followed by a series of sequels the first one being Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, which released back in 2004. It was proceeded by the release of three more films namely Anaconda 3: Offspring in 2008, Anacondas: Trail of Blood in 2009 and Lake Placid Vs Anaconda in 2015 which became a crossover film with the Lake Placid film franchise.

