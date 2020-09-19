Video Of ‘incredibly Beautiful’ Blue Snake Coiling Around Red Rose Leaves Netizens Amazed

Nature never fails to mesmerise humans and yet again a video of an ‘incredibly beautiful’ blue snake has left internet users amazed. Shared on Twitter by user ‘Life on Earth’, the video captures the magnificent Blue Pit Viper coiled around a blood-red rose. The bright blue snake has taken the internet by storm as it’s rare colour has surely fascinated Twitteratis and they can’t stop gushing about how ‘pretty’ the snake is.

Even though the rare snake has evoked a sense of amazement among netizens, the blue pit viper is not as harmless as it looks. According to the Moscow Zoo, the snakes' venom is so deadly that it can cause severe bleeding, both internally and externally. The snakes are the blue variety of the white-lipped island pit viper, which is also a venomous pit viper subspecies found in Indonesia and East Timor.

The general director of the Moscow Zoo, Svetlana Akulova, said, “Interestingly, a couple of blue-colour snakes can give birth to green babies. White-lipped pit vipers are viviparous. This means that they give birth to youngsters that are ready to fend for themselves”.

The incredibly beautiful Blue Pit Viper pic.twitter.com/zBSIs0cs2t — Life on Earth (@planetpng) September 17, 2020

Netizens call it ‘venomous and adorable’

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has been viewed over 94,000 times. With more than 7,000 likes and thousands of comments, while some users called the venomous snake ‘adorable’, others cautioned to stay away from it. One user joked and said, “Thanks for the nightmare”. Another said, “Very, very cute. I haven’t seen such a cute snake”. “Beautiful and dangerous,” wrote third.

I love blue snake so much it makes my organs bleed! — Travis Touchdown hates TERFs (@EmoHobo) September 17, 2020

As cute and adorable and butiful as it is pleas respect it and dont toch it, they are very venomous and adorable — scrafty (@scrafty7) September 17, 2020

The serpent guarding the enticing temptation! — πμ (@valhalla4119) September 17, 2020

Beauty and the beast — Raghubar Choudhary (@Raghubarji) September 19, 2020

One of the most venomous snake on earth — BC (@binoy_chacko) September 19, 2020

