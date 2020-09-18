Good News: Jawan's Amazing Rescue Of A Dog; 'Coronaproof' Eatery In Belgium And More

While the challenges of this year doesn't seem to end, people are trying to find ways to find the ‘gloom in the doom’ from viral social media posts and kind gestures. Since the beginning of this year, unforeseen circumstances of a pandemic, protests, natural disasters have fortunately also paved the way for several inspirational and uplifting incidents. There’s a lot that goes in an individual’s mind these days while also facing the constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene.

To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as cheerful. From home guard jawan risking his own life to rescue a dog to 100% 'coronaproof' eatery at 50m above ground in Belgium, these are five best from today.

Home Guard Jawan Risks Own Life To Save Dog

In an inspiring incident that took place in Telangana on September 16, a Home Guard jawan named Mujeed risked his own life to save a dog who was stuck in thick bushes at the bank of an overflowing stream. In the video that was shared by the news agency ANI, the jawan can be seen rescuing the canine by entering the stream with the help of a crane. In the 2-minute-long video, the jawan rescues the dog after battling the hard flowing waters of the stream and then sits on the front end of the crane with the four-legged animal waiting to be lifted.

#WATCH Telangana Home Guard jawan, Mujeed rescues a dog stuck in thick bushes at the bank of an overflowing stream in Nagarkurnool (16.09.20) pic.twitter.com/Se6V7VE1AC — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

100% Coronaproof Eatery At 50m Above Ground In Belgium Reopens

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dinner in the Sky of Belgium is now back with a sky-high dining experience in Brussels from September 16. The diners have a unique experience where they have meals at a height of 164 feet or 50 metres above the ground. Currently, after holding their Dinner in the sky at Bilzen and Kortrijk, The Dinner in the sky event has now started at Brussels, the Belgian capital from September 16th and will continue till September 28th. One can keep updated with the Dinner in the sky events by checking their sites at dinnerinthesky.be.

“Dinner In The Sky” es un restaurante elevado a más de 30 metros del altura. La idea de este negocio nació en Bélgica y cada tanto llega a una ciudad diferente. La experiencia es para 22 comensales, dura aprox. 1 hora, el cupo tiene un costo de $140 y se atiende de 10 am a 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/TMxlhF5Hvr — José Tovar  ♛ (@jtovarr) September 15, 2020

Face Masks Video Sends Out A Powerful Message

A video depicting the importance of face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been making rounds on the internet. It showcases how one should not make excuses for not wearing it amid these trying times and the clip has gone viral. It features several differently-abled people putting on face masks with a lot of effort. Watch.

Facemasks: The issue is sensibility, not ability



Watch this powerful video pic.twitter.com/Gkz0Xbgg7r — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) September 16, 2020

DIY Batmobile Built By A Vietnamese College Student Leaves Netizens Surprised

A 23-year-old Vietnamese student built a fully-functional Batmobile all by himself and is leaving netizens spellbound. The little DIY Batmobile, which got completed a few weeks ago, is inspired by the fictional car Batman drives. The DIY Batmobile was built by Nguyen Dac Chung, an architecture student of Hanoi Architectural University. The DIY Batmobile launched on August 30, 2020, has gone viral on the internet with everyone raving about it.

COVID-19 Precautions Promoted With Unique Video

Chairman of RPG Group conglomerate, Harsh Goenka has caused a stir on the social media by sharing a unique video promoting the COVID-19 precautionary measures and netizens have been lauding the ‘Maha Yudh’ between the pathogen and its 'enemies'. With months into the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the globe have realised the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distance and self-hygiene. In the same light, Goenka shared a video of a war of arrows between the novel coronavirus and the precautions that can stop its transmission such as sanitizers, masks, among other things.

“Carefulness costs you nothing. Carelessness may cost you your life.”

Save lives. Save yourself. #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MoABmzxBUj — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 17, 2020

