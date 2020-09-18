Behne De Song's Incorrect English Subtitle Leaves Twitterati In Splits; See Pic

A. R. Rahman's iconic composition 'Behne De Mujhe Behne De' from the Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Raavan recently became one of the trending topics of discussions on Twitter. A meme from the music video of the song went viral on the micro-blogging platform because of its incorrect English subtitle, which left netizens in splits. Later, Twitterati was quick to share some other hilarious subtitle goof-ups of Bollywood films.

Also Read | Facebook, Instagram Outage Triggers Hysterical Memes As Netizens Rush To Twitter

Behne De Mujhe Behne De's incorrect subtitle meme makes netizens go 'LOL'

On September 17, 2020, a Twitter handle named 'Pathan Ka Baccha' shared a rib-tickling incorrect English subtitle meme, which soon went viral. In the image shared by the Twitter handle, the English subtitle of the Behne De Mujhe Behne De song was completely misunderstood and mistranslated because of the Hindi homonym 'Behne', which made Twitterati go 'LOL'. The Hindi word 'Behne' means both 'Sisters' and 'Flow'. However, the latter is used in the Raavan song.

Thus, Behne De Mujhe Behne De translates to 'Let me flow, let me flow'. But, in the viral meme, it has been translated to, "Give sisters, give me your sisters". Sharing the meme, the Twitter handle jokingly wrote, "The song was “Behne de mujhe Behne de” I’m never watching Hindi film with English subtitles".

Also Read | CSK Vs MI Trends On Twitter, Fans Post Memes And Videos In Excitement For IPL 2020 Start

Check out the meme below:

The song was “Behne de mujhe Behne de”

I’m never watching Hindi film with English subtitles 😏 pic.twitter.com/dMfqfASs2b — Pathan ka Baccha (@peechetodekho) September 17, 2020

Soon after the meme was shared by the Twitter handle, it started garnering some hilarious reactions by Twitterati. While most of them expressed their shock after reading the incorrect English subtitle of the song in the comment section of the post, many shared other funny incorrect subtitles of several Bollywood films as well as television shows. One user also rightly pointed out commenting, "That's the power of subtitles/dubbing they can make a horror movie into a comedy."

Check out Twitterati's reaction to the viral meme below:

Sometimes it's a fun to read the subs👇🤦🏽‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/RVU4edId9E — Pinky_Chatterjee (@sharmistha2405) September 18, 2020

after watching this subtitle AR rahman be like pic.twitter.com/HvxNKBS29H — Jatayu (@tortoise770) September 17, 2020

From the drama serial Pavitra Rishta: pic.twitter.com/wNDthhhyUv — Kodanshi (@Kodanshi) September 17, 2020

I was humming this song in the college and my friend walked upto me and said "Everyone wants girl friend but you want sisters?! What's wrong with you?!" 🤣🤣



He had a good laugh after explaining him the meaning 😎 — Vinayak Hiremath (@hiremathji) September 17, 2020

Always watch with subtitles! It’s epic! Another gem I came across was “I’ll explain you with my eyes” 😂🙅‍♂️ — theCuriousAquarius (@CuriousA01) September 17, 2020

Also Read | Amrita Arora Shares A 'Pantdemic' Meme On Social Media, See Photo

About 'Behne De Mujhe Behne De' song

Behne De Mujhe Behne De is sung by polyglot singer Karthik, who has done playback singing for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia and Bengali films apart from Hindi films. The music of the song is composed by the Academy-Award winning music composer A.R. Rahman, which its lyrics are penned by the legendary lyricist Gulzar. Watch the music video of Behne De Mujhe Behne De starring Aishwarya and Abhishek below:

Also Read | 'GIMS: On The Record' Release Time & Other Details About The La Meme Singer's Documentary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.