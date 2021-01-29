Video: Man Transports Bee Colony By Carrying The Queen Is His Fist, Netizens Baffled

A beekeeper in the Dominican Republic was recently filmed transporting a bee colony by carrying the queen in his fist while thousands of the insects swarmed over his entire arm. The shocking video shows the man seemingly unfazed, leisurely walking down the street with his left arm covered with bees. In the clip, when a person asked him why he doesn’t get stung by the insect, the man simply could be heard saying, “They know their owner”.

According to DailyMail, the beekeeper explained that he was transporting the colony and putting them in a box. In the clip, when the cameraman says, “Any do you have the queen on your hand?" Because they are where their queen is”. To this, the beekeeper answered, "Yes. I have it in my fist”.

Guy transports a bee colony by carrying the queen is his fist; the rest of the bees crowd around where their queen is 🐝 😳 pic.twitter.com/rBCpq9BIag — Theo (@TheoShantonas) January 28, 2021

‘Supervillain vibes’

Since shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. It has been viewed over 1.6 million times and has received thousands of likes and comments. While some users said that the clip made anxious, others bombarded the comments section with all kinds of questions. One user wrote, “Like, why didn’t they just move the hive? I have SOOOOO many questions!?” Another replied and wrote, “They may have been swarming due to a lost hive. They don’t sting while swarming”.

A user also explained that the swarming occurs when a new queen bee emerges, a chunk of the previous colony breaks off to start a new hive. “At this point, the bee swarm looks absolutely scary but it’s the most docile ever because it’s only looking for a new home while protecting the queen,” wrote another. Several users also shared hilarious GIFs and wrote that the man gives “supervillain vibes”.

I have so many questions pic.twitter.com/kfrxXrbT0q — Mighty (@marathonmonkey) January 28, 2021

He gives me supervillain vibes — Asal_dah_mono? (@Asal_dah_Yai) January 28, 2021

That takes courage 🐝 But fascinating all the same — Jan Schoolcraft 🌻 (@JanSchoolcraft) January 28, 2021

Like, why didn’t they just move the hive? I have SOOOOO many questions!? — Nina *BEAM* (@BaldHeadQueen) January 29, 2021

That would totally creep me out!! 😳 🥺 — Gloria Tapley (@Hummingbrd) January 28, 2021

They don't sting, they've nothing to defend because they've fled the hive to start a new one. — Steve Goodair (@stevegoodair) January 28, 2021

