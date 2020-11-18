'Picture Of Happiness': Dad Uses Unusual Pillow Trick To Wake Up His Baby; Watch Video

A video which has surfaced on the internet captures a heartwarming moment between a dad and his baby. Shared on Instagram with the username, ‘‘cezmikalorifer’, the video shows a dad waking up his baby using an unusual pillow trick. In the caption of the video, the user terms the baby as the most beautiful butterfly as he writes, “The most beautiful butterfly I have ever seen”.

The 'butterfly' baby

The very short video clip begins with the man saying, “Wake up little butterfly”. As the video progresses, he holds the pillow with the two sides and lifts the baby along with it. He uses the pillow to make wings for his child and sings a song that goes like “Butterfly in the sky”. The child can be seen completely enjoying the moment as she smiles and giggles along with her dad.

Uploaded on November 17, the video has managed to gather 127,723 likes. "This must be the picture of happiness ..", wrote an Instagram user completely overwhelmed by the video. Another person wrote, "The best part of marriage". Making a sarcastic remark, one person wrote, "Now come the reasons for marriage". Various people are leaving heart and love emojis on the video.

In a separate incident, a video of a baby and his dad went viral. The two seem to enjoy the music and dance together while giggling and sharing smiles together. What is unique about the video is the text on it which reads, “Normal black father things, a picture that media does not paint". In the video, the father is singing a song in soft pitched voice and dances along. The baby in the changing table is also waddling and wiggling along with the dad. However, the moment that caught everyone’s attention is when the father says stop, the baby as well, stops. The father-baby duo continues doing this for a couple of time. Every time the father says stop, the baby stops, which is amusing to many of the followers.

(Image Credits: Instagram/cezmikalorifer)

