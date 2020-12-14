Video: Nine-year-old Plays Piano For Six Hours While Doctors Perform Brain Tumour Surgery

A nine-year-old girl from Gwalior, who was battling with a brain tumour, recently underwent a six-hour surgery while playing mobile games and piano. According to ANI, during the major brain surgery, Saumya was fully conscious. Her operation was performed at the Birla Hospital in Gwalior, with a new method of craniotomy, on December 13.

While speaking to the news agency, Saumya said that she played the piano for at least six hours and she also played mobile games. She added that she feels much better now. The doctors informed that the nine-year-old had a tumour, which could only be removed by surgery. They also added that it was quite difficult and risky to perform the operation in an unconscious state as there were chances of damaging other nerves of her brain. They, therefore, decided to go for “Awake Craniotomy” method.

Dr Abhishek Chauhan, who performed the operation with his team, said, “This operation was critical and we had heard internationally that we can successfully operate patient with the use of the musical instrument by diverting the mind of the patient. So we did the same. As a result, the girl is fine now”.

During the surgery, the doctors had used local anaesthesia, but only to the part of the head which required the operation. Saumya, who is a resident of Banmore town in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh was a patient of epilepsy. The doctors said, “During the operation, Saumya kept playing the keyboard and the team of doctors removed the tumour from her brain without giving her anaesthesia”.

Patient plays the violin during brain tumour surgery in UK

Meanwhile, during another similar operation, a patient in the United Kingdom had also played the violin which surgeons operated her brain to remove a tumour. However, in her case, the 53-year-old played the instrument so that the surgeons could preserve her ability to play music and her 40-year-long passion for the violin. According to reports, Dagmar's tumour was located in the right frontal lobe of her brain, very close to the part of the brain that controls the fine movements of her left hand. Reports show that the doctors woke Dagmar mid-surgery and asked her to play the violin so that they didn't accidentally damage any crucial areas of the brain that controlled Dagmar's delicate and precise hand movements.

(With inputs from ANI)

