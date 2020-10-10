'Baba Ka Dhaba' Moment In Agra; Video Of 90-yr-old Man Running Kanji Bada Stall Goes Viral

After netizens united to assist 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owners in New Delhi, food bloggers are willing to extend a helping hand to other businesses. Recently, an Instagram page with over 12, 400 followers shared a story of an old man, who runs a Kanji Bada stall in Agra. The blogger mentioned how the stall owner lost his earnings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the viral video.

Video featuring a 90-yr-old man running Kanji Bada stall in Agra goes viral

Food blogger Dhanishtha shared a video of a 90-year-old man, who runs a Kanji Bada stall in Agra. She mentioned how he had lost his earnings due to the ongoing pandemic. So, after lending a helping hand to 'Baba Ka Dhaba' couple, social media users are extending help to other stall owners, by encouraging people to visit and try their food. In the caption accompanying her post, Dhanishtha told his story and wrote, “My kanji bada wale uncle ðŸ˜. He has been selling kanji badas for almost 40 years, and as of today, he is 90 years old. Because of this pandemic, he gets to earn only â‚¹250-â‚¹300 in a day.''

''His stall is in professors colony, Kamla Nagar, Agra, near desire Bakery. I’ve been here earlier also, and I hope you guys also come here, eat and help him as much as you can. You’ll find him here every day, from 5:30 pm. Also, if you know such places in Agra, DM me. I will try to meet and help them all and will tell everyone about them. All of us should help those in need. Start from your own area, your city and then see how it all changes and let’s try to highlight every story we are able to. #vocalforlocal #vocal #old #viral #supportlocal #foodvideo #viralvideos.” Check out her video below:

Response to the viral video of Kanji Bada stall in Agra

The Agra food blogger’s video went viral within a few hours of sharing. It garnered more than 1, 86, 000 views and over 660 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous celebrities, fans, and fellow influencers have been engaging in her post by tagging their friends and asking others to visit the stall through the comment section. Check out what they wrote about the video:

