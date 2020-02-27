Video Of Owl Intimidating Another Bird That Wanted To Fly Away Triggers Analogy-fest

A video has surfaced on the Internet which shows an owl stopping another bird from flying, and the video has made netizens relate to something else. The original video was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Arun Bothra. The nine-second long clip shows a bird trying to fly away when an owl lands in front of it and stops it. The video was shared with a caption, "When you are trying to leave from office a little early and boss arrives".

READ: Twitter Comes Together To Wish Boy With Multiple Sclerosis A Happy Birthday

When you are trying to leave from office a little early and boss arrives 🙄 pic.twitter.com/C4QhnRy9pN — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) February 27, 2020

Netizens react over the video

The clip was posted on the micro-blogging platform on February 27. It has managed to garner 22.9k views with 2404 likes and 471 comments. Many netizens related the angry-looking owl to their bosses. Many came up with hilarious jokes about the situation while some praised Bothra for coming up with such a relatable caption for the clip.

READ: Vicky Kaushal Recalls How Down To Earth Ranbir Kapoor Was During 'Sanju' Shoot

When you are leaving early and see him at the gate pic.twitter.com/rcJQDtNKQf — Atul yadav (@AtulYadav3731) February 27, 2020

Incredible Perception of Situation 🙏 — ଆପଣଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱର (@SusantB42702010) February 27, 2020

That look! — Richa 🇮🇳 (@Richatriya) February 27, 2020

cant agree more sir so true :D — chandan pattnaik (@chandan93096) February 27, 2020

A little modification, pl don't mind -

"When DCPs are trying to leave from office a little early and IGP arrives 🙄" — I am also Tom Cruise (@tom_cruise31) February 27, 2020

Ironically, owls perfectly fit in the description of the manager.

Keeps a 360 degree view of the office, prefers to stay alone, closes eyes in crises & everything’s sorted around.

Been one unapologetically😁 — Arpit Bhatnagar (@arpitbhtnagar) February 27, 2020

Your Captions are Gems. You could be a good copywriter 👍 — shruti (@vyasshruti) February 27, 2020

Your Captions are Gems. You could be a good copywriter 👍 — shruti (@vyasshruti) February 27, 2020

Every damn time !!!! — Deepshikha STavathia 🇮🇳🇨🇦 (@DStweetzz) February 27, 2020

READ: 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update For Feb 26: Kabir Attacks Aman And Roshni

READ: PM Modi Greets Karnataka CM Yediyurappa On His 77th Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.