The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video Of Owl Intimidating Another Bird That Wanted To Fly Away Triggers Analogy-fest

What’s Viral

A video has surfaced on the Internet which shows an owl stopping another bird from flying, and the video has made netizens relate to something else

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
owl

A video has surfaced on the Internet which shows an owl stopping another bird from flying, and the video has made netizens relate to something else. The original video was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Arun Bothra. The nine-second long clip shows a bird trying to fly away when an owl lands in front of it and stops it. The video was shared with a caption, "When you are trying to leave from office a little early and boss arrives". 

READ: Twitter Comes Together To Wish Boy With Multiple Sclerosis A Happy Birthday

Netizens react over the video

The clip was posted on the micro-blogging platform on February 27. It has managed to garner 22.9k views with  2404 likes and 471 comments. Many netizens related the angry-looking owl to their bosses. Many came up with hilarious jokes about the situation while some praised Bothra for coming up with such a relatable caption for the clip. 

READ: Vicky Kaushal Recalls How Down To Earth Ranbir Kapoor Was During 'Sanju' Shoot

READ: 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update For Feb 26: Kabir Attacks Aman And Roshni

READ: PM Modi Greets Karnataka CM Yediyurappa On His 77th Birthday

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AKHILESH VISITS AZAM KHAN IN JAIL
JUSTICE S. MURALIDHAR ON TRANSFER
BREACH OF PROPRIETY OR CONVENTION?
DELHI VIOLENCE: CRIME BRANCH FORMED
SHOCKING FINDINGS AT TAHIR'S OFFICE
SONIA GANDHI MEETS PRESIDENT