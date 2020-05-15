'Mama aa rha hai': Video of BSF sentry announcing entry of herd of elephants wins internet

A recently uploaded video of a BSF jawan calling an elephant ‘Mama’ is going viral and winning hearts on social media. The video that was posted on Twitter by the Border Security Force’s (BSF) official Twitter handle shows a herd of elephants crossing a fence. In the video, while the elephants are crossing, the sentry on duty can be heard announcing their arrival so as to make their passage easier.

'Mama aa raha hai'

According to the post, the video was taken near the international border in the Garo Hills, Meghalaya. Take a look at the video below.

Chalie 39 to control,, Mama aa raha hai, chhota ya bada victor koi bhi abhi mat bhejna,,,

Sentry on duty announcing entry of a herd of elephants, across fence.

Free roaming Gajraj (respectfully called "Mama") rule the jungles along international boundary in Garo hills Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/ahSQ3u8Gvi — BSF (@BSF_India) May 14, 2020

The video that was posted on May 14 has already been watched over 60,000 times and accumulated almost 5,000 likes. Netizens loved the video and showed their appreciation in the comments sections. Take a look at some of their comments below.

What an innovative way to respond 🤘🤘. Proud to be a part of this service. Bharat ke har prant se aaye, bahadur ka dal, ye hai seema suraksha bal. — ANISH SINGH (@ANISHSI91773595) May 14, 2020

They refer to the elephants as 'Mama Dalgipa' in Garo out of respect 🙂 Dalgipa means big-- so Big Uncle 🐘💚 — Upasana Ganguly (@upasana_ganguly) May 14, 2020

Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏 — Rajeev Kumar Sharma (@RajeevKrSharma8) May 14, 2020

Good work. proud of u. — Amit Krishna (@AmitKri89042163) May 14, 2020

Thanks 🙏🏻 #BSF for allowing wild animals for roaming and treating them respectfully — JATs World🇮🇳 (@JATsWorld_) May 14, 2020

What a beautiful sight. Pranaam Mamashris. — Khaman Dhokla (@khamandhokla) May 14, 2020

Thank u @BSF_India ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🇮🇳🇮🇳, ur efforts will be remembered.saving their corridors is very essential for their survival,make special gates from where they generally enter and open them when they come,they use the same path for 1000 of years and pass the same to young — SUBHAJIT KARMAKAR (@pilgrimofpeace) May 14, 2020

Thank you so much for letting them in. Borders are created by humans for our ego. These gentle giants should be free. We keep reducing their habitat. 💔 — Sonit Nangia (@SonitNangia) May 14, 2020

