'Mama Aa Rha Hai': Video Of BSF Sentry Announcing Entry Of Herd Of Elephants Wins Internet

A recently uploaded video of a BSF jawan calling an elephant ‘Mama’ is going viral and winning hearts on social media. The video was taken near the border.

A recently uploaded video of a BSF jawan calling an elephant ‘Mama’ is going viral and winning hearts on social media. The video that was posted on Twitter by the Border Security Force’s (BSF) official Twitter handle shows a herd of elephants crossing a fence. In the video, while the elephants are crossing, the sentry on duty can be heard announcing their arrival so as to make their passage easier.

'Mama aa raha hai'

According to the post, the video was taken near the international border in the Garo Hills, Meghalaya. Take a look at the video below.

The video that was posted on May 14 has already been watched over 60,000 times and accumulated almost 5,000 likes. Netizens loved the video and showed their appreciation in the comments sections. Take a look at some of their comments below.

