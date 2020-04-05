Video Of Cat Trying To Convince Its Owner Into Playing Fetch-ball Wins The Internet

An adorable video of a cat trying to convince its owner to play with him is doing rounds on social media and is winning netizens' hearts. In the video, the cat can be seen cutely tapping its owner's hand in order to convince him into throwing the ball. The cat's parent after sometime, throws the toy across and the little furry feline then chases it and brings it back gracefully. The video was shared on Reddit by a user named u/sadevatandass and it has since garnered more than 97,000 upvotes.

Cat lovers from all over the globe have flooded the post with reactions. One user commented, "He's really saying just eat the damn thing and stop throwing it." Another user while taking a jibe at the soundless video wrote, "posting this without sound should be a punishable offence." Some Redditers also shared stories of their own felines. "My cat does the same thing you better believe I throw it every time. His favourite items are straws and pens, and sometimes he'll steal a baby carrot you're eating and ask to play fetch with it. He's a little goofball." a user said.

In another viral post on Reddit, a pet cat can be seen bringing its parents slippers. A Reddit user posted a short clip and explained how her mother used to talk about the cat’s habit of bringing her slippers every morning. However, the caption also said that she did not believe her mother until she received the video. In the 16-second-long clip, the furry animal can be seen meow-ing and bringing brown slippers of its parent and then going away.

