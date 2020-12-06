Video Of COVID +ve US Governor Sanitising Bill After Signing Leaves Netizens Impressed

A video of a US governor, in which he can be seen disinfecting a bill he signed, has taken the internet by storm. Colorado Governor Jared Polis, along with his partner, had tested positive for coronavirus just a few days before the Colorado General Assembly’s special session was summoned to pass necessary regulations to deal with the deadly virus. While sharing the clip on Facebook, Polis, who remains in quarantine was caught signing a bill and then spraying the papers with disinfectant.

The US politician showed how one should ideally go about signing time-sensitive legislation in quarantine. In the video, Polis can be heard saying, “Alright, Bill signing, COVID style.'' The caption of the post read, “Signed a bill today that supports the state’s ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic by providing critical resources for our disaster response to the pandemic”.

Previously, Polis had said that he would take extra steps to ensure that he could sign the bills as soon and as safely possible. He had even joked about using Lysol on bills in a bid to prevent the infection from spreading. In the video, he later could also be heard saying that he handed the paper with gloves and arranged for a state trooper to courier them to the assembly.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Emerges As Yahoo’s Most Searched Personality Of 2020

READ: 'What A Nightmare': Anand Mahindra's 'New Definition Of Life' Is Making Netizens Nervous

‘Great to see the common sense..’

Meanwhile, ever since the clip was shared on social media, several internet users hoped for Polis’ speedy recovery. Some users also commented about his sense of humour, while others pointed out that the governor should have worn a face mask and gloves while handling the papers.

One user wrote, “great to see the common sense you are using, and the precautions you are taking to reduce the risk of contamination. Thank you for showing the way to millions who do not seem to care”. Another user said, “the Governor of Colorado is clearly a man of science”. “Covid style, says the man without a mask,” wrote third. “Adding some levity to the situation is always good. Hope y’all are still feeling okay,” said fourth.

READ: Edinburgh Thundersnow: Residents Report Loud Explosions That Sounded Like 'sonic Boom'

READ: US: Another Metal Monolith Has Popped Up Outside A Candy Store In Pittsburgh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.