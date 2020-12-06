US: Another Metal Monolith Has Popped Up Outside A Candy Store In Pittsburgh

After the mysterious disappearance from the Utah desert and a Romanian mountainside, the metal monolith has now popped up outside a Pittsburgh candy store. The first original monolith disappeared last evening from outside the candy shop, however, the Grandpa Joe’s store erected a new one in order to attract the world’s attention to the struggling small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We rebuilt another,” the store wrote in an online post, adding, “We are honoured by the overwhelmingly positive response to the hundreds of people to drove to the Strip today to take a selfie and see our ‘monolith’”.

Earlier on December 3, the shiny ‘eerie’ monolith appeared outside of Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop in the Strip District, it was, unfortunately, robbed. According to Grandpa Joe’s page, the original monolith was stolen “some time overnight”, as people worldwide have been exceedingly fascinated with mysterious monoliths popping up in seemingly random locations. The metallic, shiny column first appeared in the middle of the Utah desert, then another in Romania’s Romanian city of Piatra Neamţ, and one other popped up in a California park. In Pittsburgh, the monolith was spotted in the Strip District but turned out to be a marketing tool.

Three-sided 'mystery metal'

The approximately four meters (13ft) tall structure was installed firmly and securely into the ground resting against a pavement, although, this one substantially tinier than the previous ones. “First Utah, then Romania! Now a giant Monolith just mysteriously appeared in Pittsburgh’s Strip District Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop,” a Facebook post read, as users circulated the images of the Candy Shop. The shiny, slightly dented, three-sided mystery metal sparked conspiracy theories about the aliens after the enigmatic 10-foot-tall metal appeared out of nowhere in the red rocks of remote southeastern Utah. Observers linked the column to extraterrestrial machines after the men from the routine helicopter flight by Utah's Department of Public Safety (DPS) who found it was unable to explain its origin.

