'Wholesome': Dog Who Loves Playing In Water Becomes Internet Sensation

A video of a dog who is obsessed with playing with water has been making several rounds on the internet. A TikTok user with username meganwall18 posted a video of her dog, Chester who had started playing with water since he was a small puppy. The short clip even shows the entire journey of how initially as a puppy, the animal used to play with the water in his bowl to how now he enjoys his pool time splashing in the water. Contrary to most dogs, this golden labrador can be seen blissfully enjoying taking several baths in a day. The internet user posted this video with the caption “good puppy content” and it has garnered at least six million views.

Since more news on the internet is about the deadly coronavirus, most internet users were seen “loving the pup”. One of the internet users even said that “I needed this video to feel happy” because most people around the world are confined to their homes in the wake of the pandemic and are asked to practice social distancing.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 64,741lives worldwide as of April 5. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 206 countries and has infected at least 1,202,963 people. Out of the total infections, 246,690 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Dog pets other dogs

While Chester enjoys his time in the pool, another dog Rube went viral on the internet for fondly seen petting other dogs. From dalmatian to golden retrievers, Ruby would pet every other dog in the daycare. A video of the dog which won thousands of netizen’s hearts on Twitter also inspired some to share mischiefs of their own pets. In the video, Ruby can be seen fondly petting other dogs, who are there with her at the daycare. Take a look at the adorable dog here, who seems to have mastered her petting skills.

This is Ruby. She likes to pet the other dogs at daycare. 14/10 extremely relatable pic.twitter.com/5KgOnL5kwW — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 31, 2020

