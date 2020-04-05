Owner Ties Dozens Of Balloons To Dog To Make It Fly, Netizens In Splits

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, millions of people are stuck at home with only their pets for company. In a recently uploaded Twitter video, a little dog was made to wear dozens of balloons by its owner and the owner captioned the video as ''I know Dogs can’t wait for people to go back to work'' meaning that while dogs loved that their owners were home, they were also getting frustrated.

In the video, multiple balloons are strapped to the dog through a type of vest that it appears to be wearing and the second the person lets go of her hand the dog starts floating until the balloons hit the ceiling. Take a look at the video below.

I know Dogs can’t wait for people to go back to work pic.twitter.com/ggLX6H6e75 — Lance 🇱🇨 (@Kinglrg_) April 2, 2020

Netizens in splits

The video which was uploaded on April 3 has already accumulated more than 5 million views and more than 500 thousand likes. Take a look at some comments by social media users below.

Get away from me with those balloons Karen! pic.twitter.com/h3f1X95mS5 — soxtraswt (@soxtraswt) April 3, 2020

My dog is over me. She’s wearing hats everyday 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bQQvNC8Fq9 — KMC (@kmcme17) April 3, 2020

He didn’t even try to jog off that’s how u know he sick of y’all — Abou (@abou_k203) April 3, 2020

Used a mini Bluetooth speaker. Now my dog can talk too. pic.twitter.com/A4AeXfYQqd — mgarvin9 (@MBG_9) April 3, 2020

Read: 'Wholesome': Dog Who Loves Playing In Water Becomes Internet Sensation

Read: Malaika Arora's Love For Her Pet Dog 'Casper' Is Evident From These Pics

I love your dog, looks like he has a little Basset in his history! — Debassetlover 🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@twelvety13) April 3, 2020

Hey there, I’m gonna need some more buster content because he is ADORABLE. 😍 — Luke Bartlett (@IAreLucas) April 4, 2020

My dog wondering if he's next: pic.twitter.com/smirSgteJL — AG (@beenthisGuey) April 3, 2020

Someone just saw UP. — Mr. Wednesday (@MrWednesday11) April 3, 2020

@mikeblvck bro the caption and the dogs legs and face had me dying — Cameron (@Cardknull) April 3, 2020

LMFAO THIS WAS SO CUTE 😂😂😂 — Rodrick Jackson III (@RodJacksonXXX) April 3, 2020

Read: BTS Crew V's Pet Dog Storms Internet As He Accompanies Singer During Work Hours; See Video

Read: Marcos Llorente Trolls Liverpool Over UCL Heroics After Cheekily Naming His Dog 'Anfield'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.