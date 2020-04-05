The Debate
Owner Ties Dozens Of Balloons To Dog To Make It Fly, Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

In a recently uploaded Twitter video and the little dog was made to wear dozens of balloons by its owner and made to float, much to the delight of Netizens.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Owner uses balloons to make dog float, netizens highly amused

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, millions of people are stuck at home with only their pets for company. In a recently uploaded Twitter video, a little dog was made to wear dozens of balloons by its owner and the owner captioned the video as ''I know Dogs can’t wait for people to go back to work'' meaning that while dogs loved that their owners were home, they were also getting frustrated.

In the video, multiple balloons are strapped to the dog through a type of vest that it appears to be wearing and the second the person lets go of her hand the dog starts floating until the balloons hit the ceiling. Take a look at the video below.

Netizens in splits

The video which was uploaded on April 3 has already accumulated more than 5 million views and more than 500 thousand likes. Take a look at some comments by social media users below.

