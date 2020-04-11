Video Of Kitten Kissing Back Its Owner Is Cutest Thing On Internet

A heartwarming video of a kitten reciprocating a kiss to its owner has taken the internet by storm. IFS officer Susanta Nanda on April 10 took to Twitter to share the video by Earth beauty which shows the flip side of the lockdown. The video shows a girl kissing its pet kitten on the cheek and the feline immediately kissing her back in a reflex.

The five-second clip has garnered over nearly four thousand views and nearly 428 likes till now. The post has also prompted netizens to dish out a multitude of comments. Many have called it cute, while others have termed it as a beautiful.

A similar video of a little girl and a cat, who is snuggling beside the girl is winning the hearts of people. The short video clip of the adorable friendship between the girl and a cat has left netizens awestruck. The video has been doing rounds on the internet and is the cutest thing one can find on the internet today.

The video shows August and his newly adopted kitty sitting together. The girl can be seen petting the cat which appears to be a welcome advancement. Soon the kitty climbs on the girl’s lap for more cuddles. At this point, the girl can be heard quietly whispering “ah, okay-snuggles”.

The video was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ and has impressed the Reddit community. It was captioned, “This is August, a stray cat who adopted us. He is the sweetest cat who just wants snuggles.” Watch it here:

