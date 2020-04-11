Prashant Kishor's IPAC Launches Virtual Kitchen For Lockdown-affected People

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown initiated to counter the coronavirus pandemic, and with confirmed cases in the country rising, election strategist Prashant Kishore's Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) has launched a virtual kitchen called 'Sabki Rasoi' with the aim of providing cooked meals to at least 15 lakh people over a period of 10 days. The IPAC has expertise in devising and implementing election strategies for political parties.

The IPAC started the initiative on April 5 with the resolve that no one loses their battle to hunger during the pan-India lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The IPAC provides freshly cooked meals to people worst affected by the nationwide lockdown such as migrant labourers, daily-wage earners, and the homeless.

In the first phase of the initiative, which is supposed to be for 10 days, around 1,000 professionals and other volunteers have joined in across hundreds of locations in selected cities. According to reports, so far, 6.7 lakh meals have been delivered across 20 cities in the country. Around 1.5 lakh meals have been delivered at 70 locations in the Delhi-NCR region.

I-PAC is collaborating with three sets of partners in the domains of – food preparation packaging and delivery, and food distribution. It has tied up with large kitchen groups that specialise in packaging and delivery, and grassroots feeding organisations. The food preparation partners have a proven track record and the initiative deploys their expertise and resources to prepare food in their kitchens using the best industry practices, as per reports.

All partners of this initiative are committed, and are, making every possible effort, to strictly adhere to the government rules and guidelines for the lockdown. Additionally, they ensure that complete compliance with the mandated norms of social distancing and precautions to avoid crowding in public and semi-public places are taken by their representatives.

