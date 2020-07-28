Video Of Lioness Roaring At Lion During Fight Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Queen Rules'

Viral video of a ferocious fight between lioness and lion has made its way online. The video features the king of the jungle getting into a 'heated argument' with the female. The video was posted on a Twitter page titled Wild India.

The video is said to be taken in the Gir National Park in Gujarat. The Gir National Park in Gujarat is well known for housing the magnificent Asiatic lions. The video was originally captured by politician Zubin Ashara. In his Twitter bio, Ashara mentioned that he is a wildlife photographer as well as a nature lover.

Lioness and lion fight in Gujarat's Gir forest

The Twitter page of Wild India tagged the politician in the post and stated that they recommend the use of headphones for the video. While posting the video on their Twitter account, Wild India captioned the post calling the interaction between the lioness and lion ‘the Royal affair’ which was captured in Gujrat's Gir forest. Since the video has been captured in the Gir National park, the king of the jungle and the female has quite an audience during their interaction.

The Royal affair captured in Gir forest by @zubinashara. Headphone recommended. pic.twitter.com/TgCfRP07rT — Wild India (@WildIndia1) July 26, 2020

The same Twitter account also shared the photo of the fight. The photo shared by the page features the exact moment when the lioness attacks the lion. The photo is also taken by the politician who took the video of the fight. The page titled the picture as ‘the royal fight’. Check out the picture shared by a Twitter account of Wild India.

After the video went viral, Twitteratis have shared hilarious comments about the video. One Twitter user stated that he finds the video very relatable as the lioness gets into a 'heated argument', while the lion seems to endure her attacks. One Twitter user also said that irrespective of the lion being the 'king of the jungle', he 'has to listen to the lioness'. Check out the hilarious comments on the video.

Can relate to it..

First she starts an argument on an old buried case, and by the time u recall and prepare to respond, she abruptly ends it as well.

Acha laga dekh ke k mein akela nahi hu — Chutki Master (@ajayb784) July 27, 2020

Doesn’t matter if you are king of jungle. Queen rules...😜 pic.twitter.com/xB9TdRKuRh — m srinivasulureddy (@aceduos) July 26, 2020

Husband reaching home without 'Dhaniya patti' in vegetable bag. — Pankaj (@PankajRamanujan) July 26, 2020

No matter if you are the king, End of the Day you are a helpless husband. — Mohammad Tarique 🇮🇳 (@emperor_mohd) July 27, 2020

When the lady fights back even 🦁 backs off. Women power. 😲 — Shiva (@ShivaKap) July 26, 2020

Wife roaring because husband didn't bring any vegetables,food etc...and husband saying to his wife hay lockdown 😂 — Nani irrinki (@irrinkinani222) July 26, 2020

When you disturb your wife, while she is scrolling Facebook... — Meghna Sharma (@123_meghna) July 26, 2020

Even the animal knew that we have to afraid of the lady — ranjan (@ranjanpawan) July 27, 2020

