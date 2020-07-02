Good News: From Doctor Dancing In PPE Kit To Kid Making World Record, Read 5 Best Stories

As challenging as this year has been for millions across the globe since the beginning, the unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days. But still, people confined to their homes have managed to come up with unique challenges and 'adorable' videos of their pets that have uplifted moods for others.

To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From ukulele playing batman battling with spiderman to doctors dancing in PPE kits, these are five best from today.

Ukulele playing batman battles spider-man

The debate over the best superhero is never-ending and now a video showcasing a ‘theme song battle’ between Batman and Spider-man has created a buzz among netizens. The video originally posted back in 2017 has resurfaced and has now gone viral. ‘The Unipiper’, who shared the video on Facebook, is known for dressing up in different costumes and playing fire-breathing bagpipes. This time, he chose to dress up as Spider-man and shared the clip with a caption that read, “Batman never wins”.

Doctor dances In PPE kit

A doctor named Richa Negi has been getting a lot of attention for her latest dance video on Varun Dhawan’s Garmi. The doctor released a video on account of Doctor’s Day on her Instagram. Dr Richa was seen dancing to the song Garmi starring Varun Dhawan and Norah Fatehi. The video managed to reach the Coolie No 1 star and he too was impressed by the doctor’s swift moves. Varun left a comment on Dr Richa’s post, which certainly got her extremely excited. On the other hand, Norah Fatehi was so impressed by the video that she gave the doctor a shoutout through her Instagram story.

10-year-old bags Guinness World Record

A 10-year old from the United Kingdom has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for solving 196 math problems within one minute. Nadub Gill, from the Longmoor Primary school, participated in a challenge under lockdown. However, the elementary school student left everybody stunned after he started solving the problems in lighting speed on his laptop.

Wolves 'sing' to make music just like humans

In a bid to spread ‘good feeling’ among one another, the Wolf Conservation Center explained that the wolves ‘sing’ to make music just like humans. While taking to Twitter, the organisation shared a video of two wolves howling in total sync. The short-clip posted with an explanation of detailed behaviour of the animals has left several internet users surprised.

Did you know that sometimes wolves sing just to make music, as we do?

It's called 'social glue' - a spreading of good feeling like people singing around a campfire, feeling closer to one another - it’s that same idea: through song, wolves reaffirm social bonds with one another. pic.twitter.com/sRxEmntNcH — Wolf Conservation Center (@nywolforg) June 30, 2020

Unique dachshund puppy wins internet

What internet users are calling ‘precious’ is an adorable dachshund puppy born with unique black and white spots all over the body except his face and ears. Named as ‘Moo’, the pooch has been taking the internet by storm since its owner created a separate Instagram account. Moo’s unique half dog, half cow-like appearance has reportedly inspired its name. The nearly seven-month-old pup has piebald fur that results in the unpigmented white spots of fur appearing on its natural coat for almost its entire body.

