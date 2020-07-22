Last Updated:

Video Of Mother Rat Rescuing Her Babies Amid Heavy Rainfall Goes Viral; Netizens React

A heartwarming video shows a mother rat risking her own life to save her babies from rain. The three-minute-long clip shows the rodent making rounds of burrow.

Riya Baibhawi
Video of mother rat rescuing her babies in rain leaves internet in awe

A heartwarming video shows a mother rat risking her own life to save her babies from rain. The three-minute-long clip shows the rodent making several rounds of her submerged borrow to bring her children to safety. Since posted on YouTube, the video is now doing rounds of the internet.

The clip starts by showing the mother rat running from its burrow in the ground, which is about to drown in rain, to a place higher. Further in the video, it is revealed that the adult rat is holding its babies in the mouth which it is transporting on a safer location. The clip shows the rat making several rounds between its submerged borrow and the higher surfaces, each time coming out with one of its offspring.

'Rescue operation' 

Since shared the clip has been viewed over 100 times. It has also been shared on Twitter where it has been over 836 thousand and racked up a variety of comments. While some have opined that people should have helped it, other have written that it might have scared the rodent.

One user wrote," And the person who made this video, instead of helping this poor animal by stopping water from entering that place, should be ashamed of himself. He could have helped her."

Another wrote, " Animals just living and dying don’t make any difference. With humans and their intelligence, we’re supposed to have goals and aims. We’re designed to understand science and logic." 

