Video Of Mother Rat Rescuing Her Babies Amid Heavy Rainfall Goes Viral; Netizens React

A heartwarming video shows a mother rat risking her own life to save her babies from rain. The three-minute-long clip shows the rodent making several rounds of her submerged borrow to bring her children to safety. Since posted on YouTube, the video is now doing rounds of the internet.

The clip starts by showing the mother rat running from its burrow in the ground, which is about to drown in rain, to a place higher. Further in the video, it is revealed that the adult rat is holding its babies in the mouth which it is transporting on a safer location. The clip shows the rat making several rounds between its submerged borrow and the higher surfaces, each time coming out with one of its offspring.

'Rescue operation'

Since shared the clip has been viewed over 100 times. It has also been shared on Twitter where it has been over 836 thousand and racked up a variety of comments. While some have opined that people should have helped it, other have written that it might have scared the rodent.

One user wrote," And the person who made this video, instead of helping this poor animal by stopping water from entering that place, should be ashamed of himself. He could have helped her."

Another wrote, " Animals just living and dying don’t make any difference. With humans and their intelligence, we’re supposed to have goals and aims. We’re designed to understand science and logic."

Why God invented Human....?? Animals are just speechless, they never harm anybody intentionally if ever than only for their safety or in some cases if dying from hunger. Otherwise they make a beautiful world altogether. They are true family people.



Why God created Human??? — Anupama Sharma - 🇮🇳 (@yashobuzz) July 21, 2020

Very disturbing...if i would be there i will try to block the water from entering the hole by any means until each of them is rescued.i will certainly not make video of this — vidit choudhary(Nain) (@viditchoudhary8) July 21, 2020

There were not many options to help. Trying to go near it would scare it away. And I'm not sure a human could have tried to pull out the children in time without damaging the burrow and burying those children. It was best left to the mother. — Anurag Singh Rana 🇮🇳 (@anuragsinghrana) July 22, 2020

rat didnt get scared even if he/she was standing there and shooting . she is mom she wont stop

i feel there were more babies inside poor maa — Anu (@Anu0217) July 21, 2020

Like really? Where will you find mud in extreme rain to cover such a huge hole? And by that time the babies wd have drowned. In span of 3-5 min she cud save 4-5 of her babies. Mother knows the best! — sarita (@simasarry) July 21, 2020

