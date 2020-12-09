Video Of Nigella Lawson's 'Microwave' Pronunciation Leaves Netizens In Splits; Check Out

Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of the word "microwave" is causing a stir on social media after a user posted a clip on Tuesday, Dec 8 that shows her mentioning the appliance on her BBC Two cooking program Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat. The user posted the clip of Nigella Lawson's cooking video with a comment, “Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years".

There were several hilarious reactions to the video. One of the users wrote, "Nigella Lawson saying Microwave like this has made my Christmas already". Several users called the Nigella Lawson's microwave pronunciation 'iconic' and also a 'highlight of 2020'. Take a look at how netizens reacted to Nigella Lawson's microwave pronunciation.

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

⁦@Nigella_Lawson⁩ pronunciation of microwave is how I’m gonna be saying it from now on thx pic.twitter.com/wiRoMk09wS — dr nabila 🌹 (@nmunawar) December 8, 2020

Also Read| Nigella Lawson Is "Twitchy" And "Antsy" If She Doesn't Get Time For This Unexpected Hobby

As I’ve just recently bought a microwave I thought I should name it in honour of last night’s episode of Nigella. I present to you, Mi-cro-wav-eh the microwave. @Nigella_Lawson pic.twitter.com/QBV1cwUTUj — Cat (@Scyotheguitar) December 8, 2020

Nigella Lawson pronouncing Microwave “Meekrowarvey” lives in my head rent free pic.twitter.com/0XuRMonDRL — Chloe Driscoll (@CloDriscollx) December 8, 2020

Also Read| Nigella Lawson Believes Dry Shampoos Are Not Being Used To Their Potential; Reveals A Hack

One of my favourite things about @Nigella_Lawson is her ability to have fun while she cooks. Even when it’s for tv she keeps it real. The #Microwavè is no big surprise to real fans cos she always has fun with language. I think that’s mostly the reason we watch her shows. ❤️ — D.G ✨ (@DevilWearsGada) December 9, 2020

Also Read| 'Infinity Omelette': YouTube Video Of South Korean Chef Cooking 60 Eggs Awes Netizens

Nigella Lawson’s dry shampoo hack

Dry shampoo is one of the most useful beauty products for anybody who wishes to smell good and get rid of the excess grease instantly. In her recent column, chef and food writer Nigella Lawson spoke about how she uses the product to her advantage. She was of the stance that dry shampoo is one of the most efficient products in the beauty game. She stated that ever since it was invented in the mid-2000s, it has successfully been used to add volume and scent while leaving greasy effect behind.

Nigella Lawson wrote that if one has been spraying a huge amount of dry shampoo on their hair whenever it looks slightly greasy then they have been doing it wrong all along. She has also asked her readers to avoid brushing off the dry shampoo right after it is applied as it may leave a powdery residue. Nigella Lawson has added that if people wish to do it right, they need to make sure that it stays in hair for quite some time. She has asked her readers to put some dry shampoo right before going to sleep and by the time they wake up in the morning, the dry shampoo will be disappeared with the grease, giving it a bouncy and dry effect. She also mentioned that she prefers the natural scented ones as they give a fresh feeling.

Also Read| Nigella Lawson: Here's All That You Need To Know About The Global Food Writer's Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.