Nigella Lawson Believes Dry Shampoos Are Not Being Used To Their Potential; Reveals A Hack

Food writer Nigella Lawson recently revealed a dry shampoo hack and it has been leaving the internet stunned. In her recent column in the international daily, The Times, she mentioned that the best way to use dry shampoo is by leaving it in hair overnight. The simple hack left the women on the internet discussing how this thought never occurred to them and how they wish to try it out as soon as possible.

Nigella Lawson’s dry shampoo hack

Dry shampoo is one of the most useful beauty products for anybody who wishes to smell good and get rid of the excess grease instantly. In her recent column for The Times, chef and food writer Nigella Lawson spoke about how she uses the product to her advantage. She was of the stance that dry shampoo is one of the most efficient products in the beauty game. She stated that ever since it was invented in the mid-2000s, it has successfully been used to add volume and scent while leaving greasy effect behind.

Nigella Lawson wrote that if one has been spraying a huge amount of dry shampoo on their hair whenever it looks slightly greasy then they have been doing it wrong all along. She has also asked her readers to avoid brushing off the dry shampoo right after it is applied as it may leave a powdery residue.

Nigella Lawson has added that if people wish to do it right, they need to make sure that it stays in hair for quite some time. She has asked her readers to put some dry shampoo right before going to sleep and by the time they wake up in the morning, the dry shampoo will have disappeared with the grease, giving it a bouncy and dry effect. She also mentioned that she prefers the natural scented ones as they give a fresh feeling.

In the comments of the column, a number of people have mentioned how they will miss reading her column as she bids farewell with her piece. One of her followers has mentioned how the thought of putting dry shampoo at night never occurred to her, which is surprising. Have a look at the comment here.

Why on earth didn’t the dry shampoo tip ever occur to me, you’re a genius! — Charlie Baker (@charlie8baker) August 23, 2020

