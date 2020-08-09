Video Shows Intense Battle Between An Eagle And Duck, Netizens Amused

A video of a battle between a caged eagle and a duck has gone viral on social media. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video gives an important message. The video is not only causing awareness among citizens but it has also enraged them.

The 'dreadful' battle

The 12 seconds short video clips shows an eagle which is caged and a duck outside the cage. The eagle is seen tempting the duck by putting a piece of his meal near the cage. As a reaction, the duck tries to get hold of the food by using its beak. Furiously, the eagle holds the duck’s beak with his claw, leaving the duck completely restless. As we move towards the end of the video, the eagle is seen to be accompanied by his fellow caged eagles and the duck moves away from the cage, completely frightened but managing a great escape. The video has been captioned as, “You can cage it’s body, But you can’t cage it’s mind....( Free wild from cages & chains)”.

Read: Duck Manages To Outsmart A Tiger In This Hilarious Video; Watch

You can cage it’s body,

But you can’t cage it’s mind....



( Free wild from cages & chains) pic.twitter.com/UJlMo3NgTT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 9, 2020

Uploaded on August 9, the video has managed to gather 36.7K views. The video has also managed to gather 2.5K likes and 521 Retweets and comments. While some said that the eagle is an extremely dangerous creature and one should not mess with them, others said that it is a nad idea to cage birds.

Read: Man Saves Baby Eagle From Drowning In Lake, Netizens Laud The Gesture

Don't mess with an #Eagle.. It's talons are as sharp as its beak with a mighty grip.. — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) August 9, 2020

Why cage them, Sir? Let them fly to the Sky and glorify the skies too. They are made for skies. In this pandemic, even humans are feeling they are caged in their own homes than just think how these speechless (in sense of human understanding) awesome creations are feeling..... — Paresh Nath Banerjee (@PareshNathBane4) August 9, 2020

Exactly!!! I agree with you. They are born to live free. — Susanna George (@Susanna65117741) August 9, 2020

A Hunter Will be hunter in any conditions — Ashish c patil (@Ashish91572055) August 9, 2020

True ! Beautiful example for one’s nature. — 𝚂𝚞𝚛𝚒𝚗 𝙺𝚘𝚖𝚒𝚛𝚎 (@surink7) August 9, 2020

Heh...it actually baited it — Gus (@gus_brf) August 9, 2020

Few days back, another such video went viral where a duck managed to escape and outsmart a tiger. The nine seconds video showed a tiger trying to hunt down a duck. The tiger is seen swimming towards the duck while the duck senses his presence and spontaneously ducks underwater. Very soon after this, the duck is seen emerging a few feets away, failing the tiger’s attempt at hunting. The video has been uploaded with a meme sound track in the background, adding on to the humorous element. Although the cat family is known for its amazing hunting skills, this time the duck turned out to be successful in trolling the tiger.

Read: Officials: Loon Killed Bald Eagle By Stabbing Its Heart

Also Read: Duck Rescued Three Months After It Was Shot With Steel-tipped Arrow, See Pics

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.