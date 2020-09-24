Video Of People Rafting In Nubra Valley Leaves Netizens Amazed | Watch

River rafting can turn out to be an exhilarating experience and those who love venturing out in the waters, this video will surely spark the travel bug inside you. Shared on Twitter by user ‘Incredible India’, the clip perfectly captures the beauty of nature. In the video, one can see a group of people who were out in the Nubra Valley rafting and enjoying the ‘mystic aura’ of the location.

Rowing through the incessant rapids of the river in the mystic aura of Nubra Valley, will be an experience to cherish forever!



PC: Nancy#DekhoApnaDesh pic.twitter.com/WqwZiIbSUJ — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) September 23, 2020

Rafting is a high-adrenaline sport of navigating a river in an inflatable raft and it involves several levels of difficulty, depending on how choppy the river is. The water sport can be challenging but can also be a tremendously fun activity. Under professional guidance, with the right training, using the appropriate equipment and by taking all precautions, rafting can be an extremely safe, enjoyable and exciting soft-adventure sport.

Netizens call it ‘amazing’

The video shared on September 23 has surely left netizens amazed. The clip has been viewed over 14,000 times and it has garnered hundreds of likes and comments. Internet users just couldn’t contain their excitement and therefore they flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions.

While one user wrote, “In my bucket list,” another added, “This looks so amazing.. Heavenly views all around”. “I have done this on Zanskar river. Water was so chilled that I got cold and fever immediately after the rafting. Nevertheless, it was an amazing experience,” added third. “We would love to come back again,” wrote another.

