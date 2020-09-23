Good News: Man Saves Life Of Toddler; Testing Of Gundman Robot; Dog Rescued From 30ft Hole

From the deadly coronavirus pandemic to the horrors of police brutality, the overload of negative information has taken a toll on several people. With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated with each month. People are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them.

Amid such unprecedented dark times and heart-wrenching events that have been taking place worldwide, it was recently proved that positive news has an encouraging effect on the mood. In a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times. From 17-yr-old Surat girl appointed as Ambassador for UN's Environment Programme to a man saving the life of a toddler, read five good news stories of the day.

17-yr-old Surat girl appointed as Ambassador for UN's Environment Programme

A 17-year-old girl from Surat, Gujarat, was recently appointed as the Regional Ambassador for India by the UN Environment Programme Tunza Eco-Generation. According to ANI, Khushi Chindaliya, who is ‘impassioned about environmental conservation’, is determined to spread awareness about its safeguard. Under her newly appointed role, Khushi will be discussing what the government is doing to protect the environment and how education can help in conserving it.

Gujarat: Khushi Chindaliya, 17-year-old girl from Surat has been appointed as Regional Ambassador for India by United Nations Environment Programme Tunza Eco-Generation.



She says, "Impassioned about conserving environment. I appeal everyone to spread awareness to safeguard it." pic.twitter.com/sRhkLr5C1Z — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Video of dog watching himself in absence of owner

A short video of a dog holding his leash in his mouth has been doing rounds on the internet. Netizens have been loving this obedient dog as he waits for his master to get back with a cup of coffee. The video was uploaded on September 22 and it has managed to bring in more than 226K views on the post.

spotted this good boy keeping an eye on himself while his human went to get a coffee

(peoplesfanpage IG) pic.twitter.com/nxeNGiB0Fu — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 22, 2020

Man saves life of a toddler

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows a biker and his spontaneity that saved a child’s life. Uploaded on the Twitter account ‘vibhinnaideas’, the video shows the man getting off his moving bike and saving a child’s life who was in a cradle. The 25 seconds short video clip begins with the biker riding his bike as he comes across a cradle that is seen crossing the road right in front of the bike. As the video moves further, we see the biker quickly stopping his bike as he runs towards the cradle, dropping his bag to save the child’s life.

Life-size replica of Gundam robot

Gundam is a very well-known and popular animated television series. It originated back in the 1970s and is believed to be the inspiration behind the very popular Transformers series. Recently, netizens were very excited after the Gundam Factory in Yokohama, Japan, took the decision to take the life-sized replica of the Gundam robot, named RX-78, for a ride. Standing at 60 foot and weighing 25 tonnes, the robot is the recreation of the fictional character Gundam, from the Japanese animated series of the same name.

Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.pic.twitter.com/51HVoraPb7 — Catsuka (@catsuka) September 21, 2020

Rescuers save dog from 30ft deep sinkhole

In a recent incident, a group of mountain bikers who just happened to stop and take a rest along their trail noticed a dog trapped 30ft down in a sinkhole less than 6ft wide. The bikers immediately called for help and brought the rescuers to the stranded animal. The details of the rescue operation were posted on Facebook, which mentioned that the dog was stuck inside the hole for several days. One rescuer repelled into the sinkhole, made contact and was able to win the dog over with beef jerky, the Facebook post read.

