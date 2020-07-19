Netizens Call Rabbit Nibbling On ‘snacky Snack’ The ‘floofiest’ Bunny Ever; Watch

An ‘illegally cute’ video of a rabbit simply eating leaves has left internet users with a warm and fuzzy feeling. Shared on Reddit on July 18, the video captured a bunny that looks exactly like a stuffed toy. Some internet users even said that the bunny is the ‘most rabbit looking rabbit’ that they’ve ever seen.

In the 14-second long video, one can see the rabbit sitting out on the porch and nibbling on a plant. While the bunny devoured the ‘little snacky snack’, netizens just couldn’t stop gushing about how adorable the rabbit looked. Since shared, the video has taken the internet by storm, take a look:

‘Floofiest of all bunnies’

With over 100 upvotes, netizens are going all gaga over the cuteness of the rabbit. While one internet user wrote, “There it is. The cutest thing I’ll see on Reddit today,” another added, “That looks like the definition of a bunny if I’ve ever seen one”. One Redditor joking said, “Damn screen not letting you pet the fuzzy fuzz”. Another user wrote, “Awwwww. This is illegally cute! So gosh darn adorable, I want to pet them! Those teeny tiny ears...! Thank you so much for sharing, my day is brighter now”. "This is so adorable it doesn’t even look real. Awesome,” said another.

