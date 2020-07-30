International Friendship Day Memes To Make Your Buddies Laugh Out Loud

International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 every year by the United Nations General Assembly. The day is celebrated keeping in mind the idea that friendships between communities, countries, individuals, and others can help inspire peace and mutual understanding. To make the special day, the United Nations encourages various institutes, organisations, and government officials to organise events, activities, and various other initiatives that inspire peace efforts.

There are various ways of celebrating International Friendship Day. Some pen down heartfelt notes, while some gift cards, other stuff. There are also some who celebrate the day by sharing memes that make friends laugh out loud. With all that said now, here are some International Friendship Day memes to share with your friends. Check them out:

Friendship Day was initially celebrated mostly by sending greeting cards to friends. But with technological advancements, including the internet, social media and other digital communication channels, people have come up with many different ways to celebrate this special occasion. Friendship Day is celebrated in multiple ways, including sharing gifts, cards, letters, and friendship bands. Social media seems to have made its contribution too in popularising the traditions and customs of friendship day.

Friendship Day is celebrated on different days in different countries. However, International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30, as per the United Nations. India celebrates friendship day on the first Sunday that falls in the month of August. On the other hand, the United States celebrates the day on February 15. Various regions in the United States also have their own friendship days. For example, in regions like Oberlin, Ohio, the special day is celebrated on April 9 every year.

The day is conventionally celebrated by friendly gatherings and sending greetings to friends. A few other popular ways of celebrating the day include dining at restaurants. People celebrate this special day with great vigour and enthusiasm.

