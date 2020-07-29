International Friendship Day 2020: Know Its Significance And When Was The Day Originated

The first Sunday of August is marked as International Friendship Day. This year it will be celebrated on August 2, 2020. International Friendship Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. However, several countries, including India celebrate the day on the first Sunday of August. On this day, people around the globe celebrate their friendships and love by exchanging gifts like flowers, cards. Tying friendship bands is one of the popular traditions on this occasion. Read ahead and check out International Friendship Day's history and significance.

International Friendship Day history

International Friendship Day history dates back to 1930. The day was originated by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards, meant to be August 2 and a day when people celebrated their friendships. Later in 1958, Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho came up with the term 'Friendship Day’ and started a foundation called The World Friendship Crusade. The first International Friendship Day was proposed for July 30, 1958, in Paraguay by World Friendship Crusade.

The General Assembly of the United Nations then accepted the proposal on April 27, 2011, and declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day. However, every state follows its own date. Honouring the day, Nane Annan, in 1998, named Winnie the Pooh as the world's Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations. In India, youngsters celebrate International Friendship Day by exchanging greetings/text messages and tying friendship bands.

International Friendship Day significance

International Friendship Day 2020 celebrates the value of peaceful friendships, which ultimately help in developing love and peace amongst human beings. Eleanor Roosevelt once stated, "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart". Friends are assets with whom we share our joys and sorrows.

They guide us and help us sail through the highs and lows of life. And to celebrate these feelings, International Friendship Day is celebrated. The day is the celebration of the wonderful bond and relationship between friends.

Helen Keller: I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.

Abraham Lincoln: I destroy my enemy when I make him my friend.

Walter Winchell: A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.

