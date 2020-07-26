‘True Sumos’: Video Of Two Hippopotamuses Fighting Leaves Netizens Amazed

A video of two hippopotamuses butting heads and opening their huge jaws wide to try and clamp down on the throats of others is doing rounds on the internet. While sharing the short clip on Twitter on July 25, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda called the battle between the two animals a ‘raw jaw power’. In the clip, one can see the two hippos desperately trying to get the upper hand.

Hippos are extremely temperamental animals, with males usually fighting for space when resources are running low or they get overcrowded. While sharing the short clip, Nanda even explained that hippos can open its mouth to 150 degrees. He further explained that their bite is one of the ‘deadliest’ with a force of nearly 2,000 pounds per square inch.

Raw Jaw power. And this is how Hippopotamus fights😟



Hippos can open its mouth to full 150 degrees, with adults even coming closer to 180. With lower incisors being more than a feet , it’s one of deadliest with a bite force of 2000 pounds per sq inch.We only have 1/10th of this. pic.twitter.com/voWOyRmJWg — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 25, 2020

'True sumos of animal kingdom'

Since shared, the clip has garnered hundreds of likes and several comments. While one internet user informed that hippopotamus is the ‘world’s deadliest large land mammal’, others called the animals the “true sumos of the animal kingdom!!”. One Twitter user was also amazed to see the hippos lifting each other with their jaws. The user wrote, “Wow! Look at the lift”.

The hippopotamus is the world's deadliest large land mammal, killing an estimated 500 people per year in Africa. Hippos are aggressive creatures, and they have very sharp teeth. — ಪೋಲೀಸನಮಗಳು Shubha (@shubhamurty0509) July 25, 2020

1 foot incisor, Unbelievable🦛! True Sumos of the Animal Kingdom!! — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) July 25, 2020

Saw this in St Lucia (South Africa)! Scary stuff! — Pavan Periwal (@PavanPeriwal) July 26, 2020

What a mighty animal...Love it — Hardik (@ExSecular29) July 25, 2020

"Who has a bigger jaw?" contest going on amongst Hippos. — Mansi Koul🌿 (@mansikoul) July 25, 2020

