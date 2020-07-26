Last Updated:

‘True Sumos’: Video Of Two Hippopotamuses Fighting Leaves Netizens Amazed

A video of two hippopotamuses butting heads and opening their huge jaws wide to try and clamp down on the throats of others is doing rounds on the internet.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Video

A video of two hippopotamuses butting heads and opening their huge jaws wide to try and clamp down on the throats of others is doing rounds on the internet. While sharing the short clip on Twitter on July 25, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda called the battle between the two animals a ‘raw jaw power’. In the clip, one can see the two hippos desperately trying to get the upper hand. 

Hippos are extremely temperamental animals, with males usually fighting for space when resources are running low or they get overcrowded. While sharing the short clip, Nanda even explained that hippos can open its mouth to 150 degrees. He further explained that their bite is one of the ‘deadliest’ with a force of nearly 2,000 pounds per square inch. 

READ: Marine Conservationists Send Back Rescued Turtle Into The Sea Near Canary Islands

'True sumos of animal kingdom' 

Since shared, the clip has garnered hundreds of likes and several comments. While one internet user informed that hippopotamus is the ‘world’s deadliest large land mammal’, others called the animals the “true sumos of the animal kingdom!!”. One Twitter user was also amazed to see the hippos lifting each other with their jaws. The user wrote, “Wow! Look at the lift”. 

READ: Lucknow General Post Office Gives Women Option To Send Facemasks, Sanitisers With Rakhis

READ: Video Of Blue Bin Floating Amid Hailstorm Goes Viral; Netizens Give Musical Edit To It

READ: Good News: From Friends Splitting Lottery Prize To Creative COVID Rap, 5 Cheerful Stories

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all