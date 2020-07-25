Video Of Blue Bin Floating Amid Hailstorm Goes Viral; Netizens Give Musical Edit To It

Social media has become a platform for sensational videos. New videos coming up on a daily basis become viral. Recently, a new video showing a blue bin floating away has gained attention.

Social media videos doing rounds

The 28-second long video clip has been uploaded by Mary Kirk. It is captioned as "Another hailstorm? This blue bin was like “Nope. Bye y’all, good luck with the rest of this year.”' The video managed to gather 3.2 lakh views and 9,300 likes.

Another hailstorm? This blue bin was like “Nope. Bye y’all, good luck with the rest of this year.”🤣 #yyc #yycstorm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/BR3LRNvIOg — Mary Kirk (@iamMaryKirk) July 23, 2020

The video shows a blue bin floating from one end of the street to another because of a hailstorm. Various people took over the comments section to express themselves. There were few people who compared themselves with the blue bin. However, there were few who made jokes about the blue bin. The video was taken on the Westside of Calgary in Castle Keep.

We are all the blue bin — Josh White (@joshyyc) July 23, 2020

The bin is not really happy with all the pandemic and lockdown scenario. Time to change the neighborhood. — Noor Ahmad Haidar (@nahafghan) July 23, 2020

It will come back home when it gets hungry. That's what they said when my little brother did the same thing. — Lynn Evers (@559_2867) July 23, 2020

Dumpster fire: a prequel pic.twitter.com/bOLwfJKtEW — Hasan Arslan (@hsnarslan) July 23, 2020

The 2020 YYC Deep River Blues 🔊 pic.twitter.com/Nk5lGGhFsO — Dr. Heref Oru (@EdmJon) July 24, 2020

A few days back, another video went viral on social media a woman was seen trying to jump from the roof into a pool but ends up bouncing off the patio shade before dropping into the pool. Reports suggest the woman in the video was attempting the daring jump during the Fourth of July Celebrations. In the video, the woman was seen on the roof along with another person, with both of them trying to do the stunt. The guy succeeds in his attempt of practising the stunt, the woman hesitates and lands on the patio shade. Thankfully, the woman managed to not injure herself and come out of the pool completely fine.

(Image Credits: Twitter/IAmMaryKirk)

