IFS Officer Shares Video Of A Worker With Unique Talent, Netizens Amazed

In a recent video that was shared on Twitter, a factory worker can be seen wrapping what appears to be a set of wheels. The video was shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer. What makes this video unique is the skill and speed in which the individual featured in the video manages to wrap the set of wheels.

‘Difference in skill & abilities’

The video was shared on Twitter on April 1 and has already accumulated over 2,000 views. The video has also received almost 300 likes and has been retweeted 46 times. Take a look at the video below.

Difference in skills & abilities😊 pic.twitter.com/MicVWTQi6t — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 1, 2020

Take a look at some of the reactions from social media users.

How did he do it... — Thennarasu (@im_arasu23) April 1, 2020

GOOD MORNING SIR 💐 EVERYONE HAVE SOME DIFFERENT TYPES OF SKILLS AND IDEAS WE HAVE TO USE USE THAT RIGHT TIME AND RIGHT PLACE... NICE CLIP... — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) April 1, 2020

'Nature rebooting itself'

Susanta Nanada also recently posted a video of a herd of deer were seen roaming on the roads to Tirupati. The IFS officers claimed that the video was proof that nature is rebooting itself since the coronavirus lockdown in the country has forced people to stay indoors meaning that there are fewer humans and cars on the road.

Nature rebooting itself 💚

A herd of Spotted deer on the road to Tirupati. pic.twitter.com/eJrCTzjRzp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

Social media users had some hilarious reactions.

They are came to see that what happen to human, Why they are so silent.😃 — sudhansu maharana (@sudhansumahara5) March 28, 2020

Amazing, hope we learn to give nature it's space and reduce interference. — Kiran M (@kiranmsj) March 28, 2020

