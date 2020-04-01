The Debate
IFS Officer Shares Video Of A Worker With Unique Talent, Netizens Amazed

What’s Viral

In a recent video that was shared by an IFS officer, a factory worker can be seen wrapping what appears to be a set of wheels with extraordinary skills.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of worker with extraordinary skills

In a recent video that was shared on Twitter, a factory worker can be seen wrapping what appears to be a set of wheels. The video was shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer. What makes this video unique is the skill and speed in which the individual featured in the video manages to wrap the set of wheels.

‘Difference in skill & abilities’

The video was shared on Twitter on April 1 and has already accumulated over 2,000 views. The video has also received almost 300 likes and has been retweeted 46 times. Take a look at the video below.

Take a look at some of the reactions from social media users.

'Nature rebooting itself'

Susanta Nanada also recently posted a video of a herd of deer were seen roaming on the roads to Tirupati. The IFS officers claimed that the video was proof that nature is rebooting itself since the coronavirus lockdown in the country has forced people to stay indoors meaning that there are fewer humans and cars on the road.

Read: Herd Of Deer Spotted Roaming Freely On Streets Amid Lockdown; Watch

Read: Harbhajan Singh Relives Battle With Shoaib Akhtar In 2010 Asia Cup In A Throwback Video

Social media users had some hilarious reactions.

Read: MS Dhoni Roasts Australian Reporter Over Retirement Question On Mar 31, 2016; Watch Video

Read: 'Innocent But Mature': Girl Asks Father To Not Go Out Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
