MS Dhoni Roasts Australian Reporter Over Retirement Question On Mar 31, 2016; Watch Video

On March 31, 2016, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni stole headlines for his witty comeback to questions regarding his retirement. India had lost the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final to eventual champions West Indies and Australian reporter Sam Ferris questioned whether the Indian captain was thinking about calling it a day from the game. MS Dhoni had been reportedly expecting that question, having a complete dislike for it and seemed to have a prepared, epic reply as he had a sit-down chat with the reporter concerned.

MS Dhoni retirement: MS Dhoni's epic reply to retirement question in 2016

India had just lost to West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Speaking at a press conference post-match, the India skipper answered a few questions before he was dealt with a question regarding his future. Dhoni prepared for invited the reporter in question Sam Ferris on stage for a sit-down chat. MS Dhoni asked whether Ferris wanted him to retire. When the Dhoni did not get a satisfactory answer, he asked whether he was fit enough to continue till the 2019 World Cup. Ferris said sure to which Dhoni said that his question had been answered. The Indian wicket-keeper added that he hoped it was an Indian media person who posed him the MS Dhoni retirement question, so as to ask if he has son or a relative who wanted to fill his boots.

MS Dhoni retirement: Watch MS Dhoni's comical reply to Australian reporter asking him about retirement

Captain @msdhoni turns the tables - gets a journalist to answer his query on retirement planshttps://t.co/eb7mb08vPW — BCCI (@BCCI) March 31, 2016

MS Dhoni retirement: Former India captain on a sabbatical since 2019 World Cup

MS Dhoni in 2016 said that he could survive till the 2019 Cricket World Cup and was one of India's key men in their journey before their semi-final exit. However, post the World Cup, the former India skipper has made himself unavailable for selection and rumours of an 'MS Dhoni retirement' announcement is widespread. Dhoni was also snubbed form BCCI's annual contracts fueling the speculation regarding his future. However, many claim that the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia this year could be MS Dhoni's final frontier.

MS Dhoni retirement: Dhoni set to lead CSK in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni will captain the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 if and when that happens. The IPL 2020 has been postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic with rumours suggesting that the tournament could be cancelled altogether. The cancellation of IPL 2020 would be a massive blow for MS Dhoni, who was supposed to make a return to competitive cricket with CSK team 2020 and outline his intentions to make the T20 World Cup squad.

