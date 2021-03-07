Video: Ontario Kid Scores Goal In Ice Hockey, Netizens Say 'he'll Achieve Goals In Life'

An adorable footage of a Canadian toddler playing the national game of ice hockey on a patch outside has left the internet amused. A toddler, who resides in Ontario, was seen clad in his hockey gear, fiddling about with a puck, finally hitting it into a goalpost on his own terms. The video was originally shared on Tiktok and was posted on Twitter by a user dubbed Buitengebieden. In the 5 second visuals, the child was seen trying to hit the puck with the tiny hockey stick but fails to make a score. However, when he suddenly realizes that his shot didn’t move the puck an inch, he casually walked up to the goalpost and dragged it all the way to himself. then, he smartly scores a goal.

The 5-second footage is both hilarious and cute as the child who is now a viral sensation aces the game of ice hockey without a fret. Unperturbed by the fear of losing, he casually whips his skates in the ice sheet and grabs the net that demarcates the goal line near the punk. The short distance is as far as he could hit. Having made a score, the toddler then rests against the goalpost and casually observes the frosty weather. Internet was mesmerized by the toddler’s behaviour as many opined that he had mastered the art of "moving goalpost". “By thinking *Inside the box, this child could be the world's next great problem solver,” Another said, “I love watching the peewee hockey teams (usually under the age of 5) between periods in pro-hockey. It’s a clump of kids with a puck at the center. Usually, two or three kids wind up in the net with the puck.”

When you're not told that you can't do something. The smart little guy is thinking outside the box. 😁 — Ondine de La Mer (@MerOndine) March 3, 2021

There's a 1 thousand and 1 way to solve a problem.

This dude has proven me right by disrupting pattern

Yes baby — Gems Noah (@Createimpact_me) March 4, 2021

There’s so much to unpack here but I have to start with a baby on ice skates. I’d need a paramedic on standby if I tried that. — Sean Williams (@theconnectsean) March 4, 2021

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL — AUtitude (@AUtitude) March 4, 2021

Taking notes, a toddler can use ice skates!



Kids are capable!! Exposure is key — Chijioke K. Orji (@orji_ck) March 4, 2021

I have a feeling he’ll achieve his goals in life. 😏 — KD 📚🌎🉑🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) March 3, 2021

Boy kid takes a 'nap'

Earlier similarly a dad posted a video of his 4-year son Mason Rupke, whose ice shenanigans left the internet in splits. The boy kid was seen skating around in the ice rink, slipping multiple times, and occasionally sleeping on the ice during the hockey practice. The video was viewed by millions of people on YouTube and social media platforms and the kid became a sensation for complaining, “I’m going to have a nap,” “My legs are tired,” and, “I’m not in this group” during the ice hockey game.

