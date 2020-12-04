Video: Pilot Makes Emergency Landing Of Plane In Between Cars At Busy US Highway

The pilot of a small plane, Craig Gifford, made an emergency landing on a Minnesota interstate on December 2 and he has been identified as an award-winning member of the US aerobatics flying team. The Associated Press took to its official YouTube handle and shared a video of the emergency landing that is being made. According to the caption of the video, the plane hit a vehicle. However, no injuries have been reported.

“A portion of the highway in suburban Minneapolis was closed for several hours”, read the caption of the video. The video shows a normal scene at the highway, when a plane suddenly enters the frame and lands in between two cars. The landing seems to be clean. Another clip of the video shows the plane which has hit the vehicle. The video shows few people who have gathered around to check if the situation is fine. According to the reports by AP, Experimental Aircraft Association spokesman Dick Knapinski said Gifford represented the United States in international competition in 2017 and 2019 on the Unlimited Aerobatic Team. He also won the bronze medal at the world championships in South Africa in 2017.

Knapinski further said, "Pilots are trained to deal with emergency engine problems and things like that if you have to make an emergency landing, and so the combination of that training and certainly (Gifford’s) aerobatic training really paid off in this situation". The pilot, however, refused to comment on the incident. The video stunned the netizens as they took over the comment section. "Skills, no matter what your emotional response is", wrote a YouTube user.

