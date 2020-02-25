US Teenager Helps Cats And Dogs Find Homes By Making Adorable Bow Ties

A teenager from the United States is inspiring the world with his adorable mission to help dogs and cats get shelter. According to reports, Sir Darius Brown from New Jersey has been sewing tiny bow ties for cats and dogs in order to help them get adopted. According to the 13-year-old Brown's website, he came up with the idea in 2017 after he was moved by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Darius Brown wanted to help draw attention to dogs that were displaced by the natural calamity and were being shifted to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Read: Thousands Of Dog Pics Pour In To Help Differently-abled US Man Celebrate Birthday

Inspiring!

Darius started making bow ties for dogs and cats to help them be noticeable to potential adopters. According to Darius' website, he has donated countless bow ties to shelters and adoption centers across the USA and the United Kingdom and has helped countless shelter pets find loving forever homes. In 2019, Sir Darius created the "PAW-SOME MISSION". The goal for the mission is to ship bow ties and visit animal shelters in all 50 states.

Read: Incredible! Dog Swims For 11 Hours To Find Help After Owner's Boat Capsizes

As per Darius' website, he has been honoured with several prestigious awards and accolades including being selected as the 2020 New Jersey State Honoree for the Prudential Spirit of Community Award. In 2018, he received a letter of recognition from former President Barack Obama commending him on his commitment to service. Darius' mother Joy Brown while talking to the press said that she knows that she is doing something right in raising an amazing kid who is inspiring people all over the world.

Read: Video Of San Diego Police Rescuing A Dog Stuck Between Pillars Wins Internet

Darius was diagnosed with a speech, comprehension, and fine motor skills delay at the age of two. At the age of eight, his fine motor skills started to improve after he began assisting his older sister with cutting fabric and learning how to use a sewing machine. During this time is when he discovered his passion for making bow ties.

Read: 8-year-old Adopted Boy Decides To Save Old Dogs Who Need A Home

