Video Of Dog Offering Help To Its Owner By Being His Mouse Pad Wins Internet; Watch

A video clip showing a dog and a man’s teamwork in now doing rounds of the internet. The short clip shared on Instagram by the doggo’s owns page shows the man working from home. However, it is the participation of the adorable golden retriever that has left everyone in awe.

The short clip posted by a page called,"ladyandtheblue" shows the doggo's owner sitting on a couch with his pet relaxing besides him. The man is then seen using the pupper's head as his mouse pad as he continues his work on the laptop. It is not only the man, but the dog also seems to enjoy its little activity.

Helpful dog

Shared with caption “good girl helps her daddo" the clip has been viewed over 5,306 times. The post has also been flooded with a variety of comments. While many have dubbed the pet as “pup pad” others lauded the dog’s “helpful” nature. One user wrote, “

I see you helping dad head in the right direction “ while another wrote, “You’re so helpful! Beautiful girlie Yet another comment read, “he disclaimer is hilarious. Lady is always the coworker who fills in when there’s a need.” Yet another wrote, “Dog pad to the rescue.

