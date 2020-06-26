How To Get The Dog In Warzone: Get A Canine Companion For Mortal Support

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale game that has been taking over the genre since releasing earlier this year. The game enjoys a massive following and offers many unique features that have helped set it apart from other major titles in the category. Of the many exciting features, the game also allows players to take a canine companion with them when going to battle. Infinity Ward has brought back the dog named Riley, which was earlier seen in Call of Duty: Ghosts. The dog was added to the game as part of the Season 3 Battle Pass, which allows all the Operator with a new finishing move.

Also Read | Best AR In Warzone: Most Powerful Assault Rifles In The Battle Royale

How to get the dog in Warzone?

Here's how you can get a dog in Call of Duty: Warzone:

The first thing that every COD Modern Warfare or Warzone owner needs to do is buy a battle pass for Season 3. One can also purchase the cheapest version of the battle pass which is available for 1,000 COD Points. Once you have it, the next step is to level up the battle pass and reach tier 20. This is when the game will reward you with the operator finishing move called Top Dog that features Riley.

Also Read | How To Hear Footsteps In Warzone: The Best Audio Mix To Increase Footstep Volume

After it is unlocked, you need to head over to the Operators menu and equip the finishing move from the customization section. To execute the finishing move, you simply need to go behind any of your enemies and hold down the melee button when you wish to attack. Once you do that, you will see an animation trigger where the operator signals for the dog.

Also Read | How To Unmute In Warzone: Possible Causes And Different Ways To Fix The Issue

This is one of the very few non-specific executions available in COD Warzone and Modern Warfare. The best part is that it can be applied to all the Operator. It can be performed on both downed and standing enemies. The Season 3 Battle Pass will also give you a bunch of new skins along with certain weapon blueprints. In addition, it also has some vehicle skins which were added for the very first time. So, the battle pass will be of great value if you frequently play Call of Duty.

Also Read | Fortnite Sensitivity Settings To Improve Your Aiming And Beat The Competition

Image credits: Kalinine | Reddit